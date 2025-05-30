Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- The Tampa Bay Rays optioned rookie Chandler Simpson to Triple-A Durham on Friday to make room on the roster for outfielder Jake Mangum, who was reinstated from the injured list.

Manager Kevin Cash said it was tough to send Simpson to the minors considering how well he has been playing.

"He's been playing really good," Cash said. "They're all tough decisions, certainly this one was right at the top of the list. Respect the heck out of what Chandler did. But I do think there's probably a benefit ... for him to get down there and get some regular reps."

Mangum, who is also a rookie, has been out since April 24 with a left groin strain. He hit .338 with four doubles and seven RBI in 21 games this season before the injury.

Mangum was batting third and playing center field Friday night against Houston, but Cash said that he would also see time in left field.

"He's able to play both spots, give you good at-bats, runs the bases really, really well," Cash said. "So very confident with his defense and hopefully he can pick up right where he left off before his injury because he was doing a lot of good things."

Simpson was called up earlier this season after several injuries in the outfield and gave the Rays a boost with his speed and base-stealing ability. He stole three bases Thursday night in a win over Houston, giving him 19 this season, which ranks third in the majors.

Simpson, who played all three outfield positions, was batting .285 with four doubles and 11 RBI in 35 games.