NEW YORK -- Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. could be reinstated from the injured list as soon as Tuesday when the club begins a six-game homestand and he is likely to move to third base when he returns, manager Aaron Boone said Friday.

Chisholm has been on the injured list because of an oblique strain since April 30. He made each of his 29 starts before the injury at second base, but he played third base in his first rehab game Thursday in preparation for a shift.

"I feel like I can always move him back, but right now, it makes some sense to get him some reps there," Boone said. "And he played so well there last year. Obviously, he's really good at second, too. So, just trying to keep some flexibility."

Chisholm went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk for Double-A Somerset in his first game action in nearly a month. Boone said Chisholm will play again Saturday and perhaps DH on Sunday. He was batting .181 with seven home runs and a .714 OPS before the injury.

The Yankees acquired Chisholm from the Miami Marlins last July and planned to move him from the outfield back to second base, where he began his major league career. But Gleyber Torres, the incumbent second baseman, refused to move to third base, prompting the Yankees to ask Chisholm to play there.

Chisholm, who had never played the position, accepted the assignment and became the Yankees' starting third baseman through the World Series. Advanced metrics indicated he was one of the best defensive third basemen across the majors.

This time, the Yankees prefer to keep 36-year-old DJ LeMahieu at second base and replace the platoon of Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas with the left-handed-hitting Chisholm.

"When you haven't done it, it can be more tricky on the fly," Boone said. "He had some growing pains over there, but overall, he was elite, in my opinion. Just the range he has over there and the arm strength, some of the double plays he was turning. I thought he did really well."

On the mound, right-hander Luis Gil threw a 15-pitch bullpen session Friday, marking the first time he has thrown off a mound since being shut down because of a lat injury in February. Boone said it will still "be a while" before reigning American League Rookie of the Year award winner makes his season debut.

Fernando Cruz is scheduled to throw a live bullpen Saturday at Dodger Stadium, and is expected to come off the injured list Tuesday if he emerges from the session without a setback, Boone said.

Cruz was one of the best relievers in the majors, posting a 2.66 ERA with a 37.6 strikeout percentage in 21 outings, before going on the IL because of shoulder inflammation May 22.