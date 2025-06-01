Diamondbacks pitcher Corbin Burnes appears to suffer an injury and is pulled in the fifth inning vs. the Nationals. (0:41)

Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- Arizona Diamondbacks ace Corbin Burnes was lifted after just 70 pitches Sunday against Washington with right elbow discomfort.

Manager Torey Lovullo told reporters after Arizona's 3-1 win that Burnes would have an MRI on Monday.

Arizona led 3-0 in the top of the fifth when Burnes allowed a single by CJ Abrams with two outs. The right-hander then gestured toward the dugout with his glove and yelled in frustration.

Jalen Beeks replaced Burnes and gave up an RBI single before getting the third out. Arizona won the game 3-1.

Burnes allowed a run and four hits in 4 2/3 innings, with a walk and six strikeouts. He is 3-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 11 starts this season.

Arizona signed Burnes to a $210 million, six-year contract before the season. He has been effective, but the Diamondbacks have dealt with a slew of pitching injuries. Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery) is out for the season, Eduardo Rodríguez (shoulder) is on the injured list, and reliever A.J. Puk (elbow) is on the IL as well.

Arizona allowed 10 runs in the first inning Saturday, its ninth loss in 10 games.

Durability hasn't been much of a concern for the 30-year-old Burnes, who has made at least 28 starts in every season since he won the 2021 National League Cy Young Award for Milwaukee. He spent his first six years with the Brewers before being traded to Baltimore before the 2024 season. After one year with the Orioles, he signed with the Diamondbacks as a free agent.