ATLANTA -- Eugenio Suarez hit a go-ahead, two-run double off Raisel Iglesias to cap a seven-run ninth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks stunned the Atlanta Braves 11-10 on Thursday to sweep a three-game series.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a one-out homer in the ninth and Alek Thomas followed with a two-run shot, both off Scott Blewett, to get the Diamondbacks within 10-7. After Blewett walked the next batter, the Braves brought in closer Iglesias (3-5), who allowed hits to four of the next five to blow a save for the fourth time this season.

According to ESPN Research, the Diamondbacks entered Thursday's game with an all-time record of 0-334 when trailing by six or more runs entering the eighth inning and 0-418 when trailing by that margin in the ninth.

On the flip side, the Braves had won 766 consecutive games when leading by six or more runs entering the ninth inning. The last time they failed to hold a lead of that size was against the New York Mets on July 17, 1973.

On a league-wide scale, MLB teams had been 0-1,461 when trailing by six or more runs entering the ninth inning since the Cleveland Guardians rallied past the Chicago White Sox on May 9, 2022.

Braves reliever Scott Blewitt gave up a Diamondbacks homer in the eighth and then four more runs in the ninth before he was replaced by Raisel Iglesias with one out. Iglesias then surrendered the lead, giving up three runs on four hits and a walk. Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Braves had a 99.9% chance of winning when Suarez struck out to lead off the ninth inning for the Diamondbacks, per ESPN Research.

Ketel Marte homered for Arizona in the eighth and had an RBI infield single in the ninth that made it 10-8. After Iglesias got a popup for the second out, Ildemaro Vargas hit an RBI single and Suarez completed the rally with his line drive to left.

Shelby Miller worked the bottom half to pick up his sixth save for Arizona, which has won four straight. Kendall Graveman (1-0) pitched the eighth.

The Braves' Marcell Ozuna hit into a game-ending double play to boos from the Truist Park crowd.

Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley and Drake Baldwin homered for the Braves, who have lost four straight and 11 of 14. Atlanta had scored just five runs in its previous three games but finished with 12 hits, eight for extra bases.

Arizona starter Brandon Pfaadt allowed six runs (five earned) in three innings. He has an 11.09 ERA in his last five starts. Tommy Henry surrendered three homers in relief.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.