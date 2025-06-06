Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled left-hander Justin Wrobleski to start in Friday's series opener on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals.

In a corresponding move, right-hander Landon Knack was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Wrobleski, 24, was 1-1 with an 8.00 ERA in two appearances (one start) with Los Angeles earlier this season. Still considered a rookie, he was 1-2 with a 5.70 ERA in eight games (six starts) last season.

The Dodgers have been in scramble mode with injuries throughout their pitching staff, including three starters from their Opening Day pitching staff who are out with shoulder issues: Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and Roki Sasaki.

Knack, 27, is 3-2 with a 5.12 ERA in nine appearances (seven starts). In Thursday's start against the New York Mets, he issued a career-high five walks and tied a career high with three home runs allowed.