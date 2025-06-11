Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Aaron Judge crushed a 469-foot home run that nearly left Kauffman Stadium in the first inning of the New York Yankees' game against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night, continuing his season-long ravaging of pitchers across baseball.

The home run, Judge's 24th, was the third longest in the majors this season behind Mike Trout's (484 feet) and Logan O'Hoppe (470 feet).

The homer raised Judge's batting average to .398 and his OPS to 1.279 -- 264 points higher than the second best in baseball, Shohei Ohtani.

117.9 MPH

469 FEET



AARON JUDGE OBLITERATES THIS BASEBALL! pic.twitter.com/XOYcLnExqg — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2025

Judge took a 2-0 fastball from rookie left-hander Noah Cameron, who had not given up more than one run in any of his previous five major league starts, and yanked it down the line, toward the Royals Hall of Fame that abuts the left-field foul pole.

The ball landed just shy of the Hall of Fame's roof and registered as the sixth-farthest homer at the stadium in the decade since MLB's ball-tracking system began. It was the seventh-longest regular-season homer in Judge's career, with his best a 496-foot shot to left-center field at Yankee Stadium off Marcus Stroman as a rookie in 2017.

Judge's season-long heater continued after he hit two home runs Sunday in a loss to the Boston Red Sox. His batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage all lead major league hitters, while he ranks second in home runs behind Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh and is tied with Boston's Rafael Devers for the American League lead in RBIs.