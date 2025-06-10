Open Extended Reactions

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday at Double-A Somerset, putting him one step closer to his 2025 debut for New York.

The five-time All-Star and former National League MVP has been sidelined all season with injuries to both elbows.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed last week that Stanton, 35, was making progress.

"He's probably headed up here, but I don't know the next step if it's a rehab assignment or what," Boone said last Thursday.

Stanton went on the 10-day injured list in late March and was transferred to the 60-day IL in May due to right and left elbow epicondylitis, an issue last season that resurfaced before spring training.

Playing exclusively at designated hitter last season, Stanton batted .233 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs in 114 games. In seven seasons with the Yankees, he has belted 162 homers and driven in 431 runs while hitting .241.

Calf, hamstring, Achilles and elbow issues have been a roadblock to Stanton's availability. He has averaged just 94.7 games per season since joining New York, playing more than 115 games just twice -- most recently in 2021 when he played 139 games.