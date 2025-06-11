Open Extended Reactions

MILWAUKEE -- Jacob Misiorowski, the top pitching prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers organization, is set to make his major league debut Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Misiorowski, 23, who entered this season as the third-best prospect in the organization according to Baseball America, arrived Tuesday night from Triple-A Nashville.

The 6-foot-7 right hander went 4-2 with a 2.13 ERA in 13 games, including 12 starts. He struck out 80 in 63 1/3 innings and walked 31.

"I think it just plays into the fact that the Brewers trust me, and they think I have the strength to do it," Misiorowski said Wednesday before the Brewers' game against the Atlanta Braves. "I think I'm ready and willing to do it. So, I'm excited."

Misiorowski was selected in the second round of the 2022 amateur draft out of Crowder College in Neosho, Missouri.

Last season, he was a possible September call-up to bolster the bullpen, but that didn't happen. He settled into a starter's role this season at Nashville.

"I just got out there and throw whatever they ask," Misiorowski said. "If that's 60 pitches or 70 pitches, that's what it is. It's been exciting, and now we're here."

The Brewers like what they saw from him during spring training and believe his future is as a key member of the starting rotation.

"It's been a topic for a month or more," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said of the promotion. "He's here."

Misiorowski's fastball averages 97-98 mph and has surpassed 100 mph on occasion. A slider, curveball and changeup complement his fastball.

Coming from Blue Springs, Missouri, he followed the Cardinals.

Now, he's facing them.

"I think it's really cool to face a team I grew up watching all the time," he said. "So, I'm excited."

Misiorowski will take the spot of right-hander Aaron Civale (1-2, 4.91 ERA) in the rotation.