Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- New York Yankees right-hander Marcus Stroman allowed just one run over 3⅓ innings in his first rehab start for Double-A Somerset on Wednesday, and slugger Giancarlo Stanton had another hit in his second rehab appearance with the club.

Stroman, 34, had not pitched in a game since landing on the injured list April 12 with left knee inflammation. He had struggled before that, allowing 12 runs over just 9⅓ innings covering his first three starts.

"Looks like a good step for him," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before his team faced the Royals on Wednesday night.

Stanton went 2-for-3 with a walk and three RBIs in his first rehab game Tuesday night, then went 1-for-3 with an RBI double to center field as the designated hitter in Wednesday's game against Portland.

He has missed the entire season because of tendon injuries in both elbows.

Boone declined to say when Stanton might join the Yankees, who finish their series in Kansas City on Thursday and then head to Boston for three games this weekend. They begin a seven-game homestand against the Angels on Monday night.

"I don't think the plan is for him to play [for Somerset] tomorrow, but we'll kind of get through today and see what the next step is," Boone said, while acknowledging that Stanton's impending return could result in a roster crunch.

Ben Rice was the DH against the Royals on Wednesday night. He's hitting .240 with 12 homers and 25 RBIs in 57 games.

"It'll be tough decisions every day," Boone said, "trying to keep guys that are deserving of playing time playing regularly. But there's going to be some guys out of the lineup on a given day that should be in there, or deserve to be in there, however you want to put it. We'll just do the best we can to make sure we keep everyone sharp and everyone contributing."

Meanwhile, right-hander Luke Weaver felt good after a throwing session Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium. It was his second bullpen outing as Weaver ramps back up following a left hamstring strain that landed him on the injured list June 3.

"I know he feels really good about it," Boone said. "Again, it won't be something we rush or force, but we'll listen to his body and how he's responding. But I would say, yes, it seems to be better than maybe the original thought."