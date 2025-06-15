Open Extended Reactions

BOSTON -- Hunter Dobbins had quite the week.

First, he said last weekend that he'd rather retire than pitch for the Yankees because his father was drafted by New York twice before being traded.

Then, he went out and beat the Yankees.

A few days after his comments about never wanting to pitch for New York, he had to defend his dad's story about being drafted by the Yankees in response to a New York Post article that cited multiple official databases and the Yankees' own records that couldn't confirm Lance Dobbins ever played with the organization.

Then on Saturday night, Dobbins (4-1) followed up by going six shutout innings in Boston's 4-3 victory over New York, his second win over the Yankees in less than a week.

"It's a lot of fun," he said. "I'm more worried about just the win column, whether it's against them or anybody. My job is to try and help this team win as many ballgames as we can, and pitch in meaningful playoff baseball games. That's what I'm more focused on."

But he realizes what it means to the fanbase in this longtime rivalry, with the Red Sox fans heard chanting about the Yankees outside the park before he spoke in an interview room.

"Yeah, I love being able to perform and get those wins for the fans here," he said. "They deserve it. It's a great city, passionate fanbase, so being able to get those wins -- especially twice in one week -- means a lot, and looking forward to trying to build on that going forward."

In his victory over New York last Sunday, Dobbins held the Yankees to three runs over five innings, two on a first-inning homer by Aaron Judge.

On Saturday night, Judge went 0-for-3 against him, striking out twice on curveballs.

"It was just kind of scouting," Dobbins said of his game plan against New York's slugger after Garrett Crochet struck him out three times in the series opener Friday.

"Crochet has an electric fastball. I can throw it hard, but the shape isn't quite as elite," he said. "So we knew we had better weapons to go at him with, so I felt like we did a good job of kind of keeping a balanced attack throughout the order."

Dobbins struck out five and gave up only two singles on Saturday.