Open Extended Reactions

Latin singer Nezza said she is "super proud" of performing the national anthem in Spanish at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night and that she has "no regrets."

Her surprising 90-second rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" prior to the Los Angeles Dodgers' game against the Giants -- and a behind-the-scenes video she shared on social media of team representatives discouraging it beforehand -- quickly went viral. It has become a flashpoint for Dodgers fans frustrated by the team's lack of vocal support for immigrant communities impacted by the deportation raids across the U.S., including numerous neighborhoods in and around Los Angeles.

"This is my moment to show everyone that I am with them that we have a voice and with everything that's happening it's not OK," Nezza, 30, told The Associated Press. "I'm super proud that I did it. No regrets."

Nezza said she hadn't yet decided whether to sing in English or Spanish until she walked out onto the field and saw the stands filled with Latino families in Dodger blue. Prior to that, as shown in the singer's TikTok video, a Dodgers employee had told Nezza that "we are going to do the song in English today, so I'm not sure if that wasn't transferred or if that wasn't relayed."

The Spanish-language version Nezza sang, "El Pendón Estrellado," is the official translation of the national anthem and was commissioned in 1945 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt from Peruvian-American composer Clotilde Arias.

Nezza says her manager immediately received a call from an unidentified Dodgers employee saying their clients were not welcome at the stadium again, but the team denied that in a statement to the AP.

"There were no consequences or hard feelings from the Dodgers regarding her performance," the Dodgers said in the statement. "She was not asked to leave. We would be happy to have her back."

Despite the Dodgers' statement, Nezza said she does not think she will return to the stadium but hopes her performance will inspire others to use their voice and speak out.

"It's just shown me like how much power there is in the Latin community," Nezza said. "We've got to be the voice right now."

The Dodgers have not gone on the record regarding the arrests and raids made by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the areas just a short drive from Dodger Stadium, but player Enrique Hernandez posted about it on Instagram over the weekend.

"I am saddened and infuriated by what's happening in our country and our city," Hernández posted in English and Spanish. "I cannot stand to see our community being violated, profiled, abused and ripped apart. ALL people deserve to be treated with respect, dignity and human rights."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.