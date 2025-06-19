LOS ANGELES -- Federal agents with the United States Department of Homeland Security set up outside Dodger Stadium on Thursday morning, sparking outrage on social media and triggering more protests against immigration enforcement in the city.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who said they denied the federal agents access to the stadium's parking lot, subsequently postponed plans to unveil initiatives to assist local immigrant communities.

"Because of the events earlier today, we continue to work with groups that were involved with our programs," Dodgers president Stan Kasten said. "But we are going to have to delay today's announcement while we firm up some more details. We'll get back to you soon with the timing."

A caravan of white, unmarked vans and SUVs arrived at the Gate A entrance of Dodger Stadium, off Vin Scully Avenue, at around 8 a.m., with agents saying they had detainees to process, according to local media reports and firsthand accounts.

The security guard on hand told the agents that they were not allowed on private property, prompting federal officials to circle outside to Gate E, the downtown-facing entrance to the ballpark's parking lot where dozens of protesters gathered.

Protesters demonstrate near masked federal agents staged outside a gate of Dodger Stadium on Thursday. The Dodgers said in a statement that federal immigration agents requested permission to access the stadium's parking lots but were denied entry. Mario Tama/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Police Department later arrived on the scene, and everyone was dispersed by around noon PT.

Thursday's game against the San Diego Padres will be played as scheduled.

The Dodgers initially posted on their X account that the federal officials were with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The federal agency, however, refuted its presence at Dodger Stadium through its X account.

"False," U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement posted. "We were never there."

The Department of Homeland Security said the agents were with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), which attempted to access the stadium.

"This has nothing to do with the Dodgers," DHS posted to X. "CBP vehicles were in the parking lot very briefly, unrelated to any operation or enforcement."

ICE and CBP are both federal agencies under the Department of Homeland Security.

Protests against ICE raids in Los Angeles began earlier this month after federal agents arrested dozens of workers in the city. Protesters blocked a major freeway and set cars on fire in the following days, prompting police to respond with tear gas, rubber bullets and flash-bang grenades.

In the wake of those protests, and a decision by President Donald Trump's administration to activate more than 4,000 National Guard members and 700 active-duty Marines over the objection of city and state leaders, the Dodgers caught flak for not making any public statements in support of immigrants.

The team solidified plans to work with immigration groups earlier this week and was planning to unveil them Thursday, until the presence of federal agents further inflamed the situation.

Despite the protests, immigration-enforcement activity has continued throughout Los Angeles, with city leaders and community groups reporting ICE presence at libraries, car washes and home improvement stores. School graduations in the city have increased security over fears of ICE action, with some schools offering parents the option to watch via live streams.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.