Open Extended Reactions

Major League Baseball suspended San Diego Padres reliever Robert Suarez three games and fined him an undisclosed amount, a day after it said he intentionally hit Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani with a pitch.

Suarez will appeal.

In addition, Padres manager Mike Shildt and Dodgers counterpart Dave Roberts received one-game suspensions and were fined an undisclosed amount for "unsportsmanlike conduct and for contributing to inciting the benches-clearing incident."

They will serve their suspensions Friday night in their respective games.