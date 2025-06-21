Open Extended Reactions

DENVER -- Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno has a hairline fracture in his right index finger and could be sidelined until after the All-Star break.

Moreno was injured June 6 in Cincinnati, then played through it for more than a week. He was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to Monday.

"I appreciate what he was trying to do," manager Torey Lovullo said Friday night before the Diamondbacks faced Colorado. "I know that he had some at-bats that he was working through, pain-wise, and they were successful at-bats. He was just gutting it out, but it just became too much."

Star outfielder Corbin Carroll was out for a second straight game because of a contusion on his left hand after he was hit by a pitch Wednesday night in Toronto. X-rays showed no fracture and he was available off the bench Friday night.

Meanwhile, left-handed reliever A.J. Puk had surgery on his left elbow Friday. He will miss the rest of the season.

The surgery was to determine the condition of the ligament in his pitching elbow and if he would need it replaced.

"If the ligament's still in place, they won't replace the ligament," Lovullo said. "They'll just do that external bracing. If the ligament is damaged and they need to put a new ligament in there, yeah, it'll be officially Tommy John surgery."

Starter Corbin Burnes had recent Tommy John surgery, and reliever Justin Martinez will undergo the procedure.

Carroll was working on the field Friday before the game.

"Corb is much better, trending in a very positive direction. And just want to give him a work day, just try and get out, see how he feels," Lovullo said. "The last thing you want to do is put a bat in your hand and have something sting. So he's going to do all that he can. So as of right now, he'll be available for the game, and then we'll hopefully trend upward from there."