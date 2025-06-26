Open Extended Reactions

ST. LOUIS -- The Cubs activated left-hander Shota Imanaga from the 15-day injured list to start Thursday's series finale at St. Louis.

To make room on the roster, Chicago designated right-hander Michael Fulmer for assignment.

The 31-year-old Imanaga (3-2, 2.82 ERA) had been shelved since early May with a strained left hamstring. In his final rehab outing, Imanaga threw 72 pitches in 4 1/3 scoreless innings for Triple-A Iowa on Friday.

Imanaga has made eight starts this season, allowing two or fewer runs in six of them. He made three rehab starts, two with the Arizona Complex League, and threw 10 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing six hits and two walks. He struck out 16.

The Cubs have gone 25-16 since he went on the IL.

The 32-year-old Fulmer made two scoreless appearances for the Cubs this week during their four-game series against the Cardinals.

Fulmer had a 4.42 ERA in 58 appearances for the Cubs in 2023, but the right-hander needed Tommy John surgery and missed last year. He also had the Tommy John procedure in 2019.

Fulmer appeared in one game this season for the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three runs and four hits in 2 2/3 innings on April 14. He then was released and signed a minor league deal with the Cubs.