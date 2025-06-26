Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- Dietrich Enns probably won't have to wait another 1,371 days for another chance to pitch in the major leagues.

Enns threw five scoreless innings while allowing only one single and two walks in a start for Detroit on Thursday in the Tigers' 8-0 win over the Athletics. It was the 34-year-old left-hander's first big league game since Sept. 24, 2021.

"He's earned the right to pitch again in some capacity," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. "We're looking forward to getting him out there after we get him his normal rest and see if it's going to be in the bullpen. Is he going to be starting, I don't know. But it's going to be in the big leagues."

After pitching the past three years in Japan and Korea, Enns went to spring training this year with the Tigers on a minor league deal. The former Central Michigan University pitcher got called up from Triple-A Toledo for his Detroit debut in the series finale against the Athletics.

"That was always the goal, to get back," Enns said. "Use those stops along the way, wherever I was, to hone the craft and get better and try and be as good as I can when I'm at the major league level."

Enns' last big league appearance had been two innings in relief for Tampa Bay against Miami at the end of the 2021 season. He was with the Seibu Lions in Japan from 2022-23 before going 13-6 last year for the LG Twins in South Korea.

The Tigers' Dietrich Enns, playing in his first MLB game since September 2021, tossed five scoreless innings against the A's on Thursday night. Photo by Allan Dranberg/Icon Sportswire

The Athletics were retired 1-2-3 on eight pitches in the first inning. Enns struck out four while throwing 55 of 77 pitches for strikes to the 17 batters he faced.

"That was incredible," Hinch said. "I mean, good for him and obviously good for our team and good for the organization. A lot of people contributed to this moment. Dietrich came in and stayed under control and stayed within himself from all the excitement and the return after a thousand days or whatever it's been. Delivered a great performance at a time when we needed it. So hats off to him and everyone around him that helped get him to this moment."

Enns made only his second start in 12 big league games. He has a 3-0 record, the first two wins coming in relief against the Tigers when he was pitching for Tampa Bay in 2021. He pitched in two games, with one start, for Minnesota in 2017.

"Did exactly what he needed to do. ... Stuck to the plan and got a lot of quick outs," catcher Jake Rogers said. "He did a really good job of just being in zone with all of his pitches, and giving me the reins of kind of going a lot of different ways. He kept them off balance."