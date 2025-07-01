Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- Outfielder Derek Hill was reinstated from the 10-day injured list by the Miami Marlins on Tuesday after he missed five weeks with a sprained left wrist.

Hill was injured when he made a diving catch in the eighth inning of a 3-0 win at the Los Angeles Angels on May 25. He is batting .233 with two homers in 23 games this season. He was not in the starting lineup for Tuesday night's game against visiting Houston.

In other moves Tuesday, the Marlins claimed right-hander Nick Nastrini off waivers from the Chicago White Sox and optioned him to Triple-A Jacksonville.

Nastrini went 0-7 with a 7.07 ERA in eight starts for the White Sox last year as a rookie. He is 1-1 with a 7.51 ERA in 20 appearances, including six starts, for Triple-A Charlotte this season.

Miami also optioned infielder Jack Winkler to Jacksonville and transferred right-hander Max Meyer (hip surgery) to the 60-day IL.