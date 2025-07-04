TORONTO -- New York Yankees right-hander Clarke Schmidt left his start Thursday night against the Toronto Blue Jays after three innings because of tightness in his right forearm.

Schmidt allowed three runs and four hits, including a home run, before exiting. He walked two and struck out one. Schmidt threw 55 pitches, 31 strikes.

Schmidt is 4-4 with a 3.32 ERA in 14 starts. He left a June 21 start against Baltimore after throwing a career-high 103 pitches in seven hitless innings, part of a streak of 28⅓ scoreless innings.

Right-hander Clayton Beeter replaced Schmidt to begin the fourth.