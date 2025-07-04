Mets pitcher Kodai Senga appears to injure his right hamstring while reaching for the ball and landing awkwardly on the bag. (0:52)

NEW YORK -- New York Mets reliever José Buttó was put on the 15-day injured list Friday with an unspecified illness.

"We're not going to get into the details of it out of respect of Buttó, but we don't anticipate this being a long term," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. "We expect him to be back right after the All-Star break."

Mendoza said he didn't anticipate that Buttó will need to go on a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment. A 27-year-old right-hander, Buttó is 2-1 with a 2.47 ERA in 31 relief appearances, the last a two-inning outing at Pittsburgh last Saturday.

New York recalled right-hander Chris Devenski from Triple-A Syracuse. Brought up for the fourth time this season, the 34-year-old right-hander has made four appearances for the Mets.

Right-hander Kodai Senga, sidelined since June 12 by a strained right hamstring, is to start a rehab assignment Saturday with Double-A Binghamton. He is to throw 60-65 pitches, according to Mendoza, and soon could return to New York's injury-ravaged rotation.

"We'll see how it goes tomorrow and then see how he responds and we'll have a decision after that," Mendoza said.

New York didn't have an update on reliever Dedniel Núñez, who was put on the IL on Thursday because of a sprained right elbow sprain and could require Tommy John surgery for the second time.

"He's going to to visit a doctor next week because of a holiday weekend," Mendoza said.