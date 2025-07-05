Corbin Carroll clutches at his wrist after getting hit by a pitch for the Diamondbacks. (0:31)

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks activated outfielder Corbin Carroll from the 10-day injured list before Saturday's game against the Kansas City Royals.

Carroll, sidelined since June 18 with a chip fracture in his left wrist, returned to his customary leadoff spot and was starting in right field against the Royals. He was injured when he was hit by a pitch thrown by Toronto's Justin Bruihl.

Carroll said before Saturday's game that his wrist felt better the past couple of days, and he played in a minor league game Friday in the Arizona Complex League to test it out.

The 2023 National League Rookie of the Year has 20 home runs, a majors-leading nine triples and a .255 batting average this season.

To make room for Carroll on the roster, the Diamondbacks optioned utility player Tim Tawa to Triple-A Reno.