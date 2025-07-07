Open Extended Reactions

The Washington Nationals have named bench coach Miguel Cairo as their interim manager, the team announced Monday.

Cairo, who played for nine teams over 17 MLB seasons from 1996 to 2012, replaces Dave Martinez, who was fired along with general manager Mike Rizzo on Sunday.

Cairo joined the Nationals in 2024 after spending the previous season as the minor league infield coordinator for the New York Mets. He also served as bench coach for the Chicago White Sox during the 2021 and 2022 seasons and was named acting manager for the final 34 games of the 2022 season, going 18-16.

"Miguel is well-respected in our organization and around baseball," Nationals interim general manager Mike DeBartolo said in a statement. "A diligent worker and student of the game, he has a proven track record of showing strong leadership in a variety of situations, and I believe that his voice and energy will serve as a catalyst to our team and our fan base in the second half of the season."

DeBartolo, the club's senior vice president and assistant general manager, was named interim GM on Sunday night and will oversee all aspects of baseball operations, including the MLB draft.