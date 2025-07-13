        <
        >

          2025 MLB draft tracker live updates: Picks and analysis

          play
          Who's the most intriguing prospect in this year's MLB draft? (1:11)

          Tim Kurkjian explains why Ethan Holliday is the top prospect to watch for the 2025 MLB draft. (1:11)

          • ESPN
          Jul 13, 2025, 01:00 PM

          The 2025 MLB draft begins at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN, with the Washington Nationals starting things off with the No. 1 pick.

          Will the Nationals take one of the college aces (LSU's Kade Anderson, Florida State's Jamie Arnold and Tennessee's Liam Doyle) high on ESPN MLB draft analyst Kiley McDaniel's draft rankings, or will they opt for a high school star in infielder Ethan Holliday?

          What will the Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners, Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals do as they follow Washington in the top five? And who will be the biggest steals -- and stretches -- of Day 1?

          Follow along for pick-by-pick coverage, with ESPN MLB experts David Schoenfield and Dan Mullen breaking down everything you need to know about who your favorite team took in the first round as the picks come off the board.

          Draft links: Mock draft | Draft rankings: Top 250 | Big question for all 30 teams

          MLB draft order: Day 1 picks

          First round
          1. Washington Nationals
          2. Los Angeles Angels
          3. Seattle Mariners
          4. Colorado Rockies
          5. St. Louis Cardinals
          6. Pittsburgh Pirates
          7. Miami Marlins
          8. Toronto Blue Jays
          9. Cincinnati Reds
          10. Chicago White Sox
          11. Athletics
          12. Texas Rangers
          13. San Francisco Giants
          14. Tampa Bay Rays
          15. Boston Red Sox
          16. Minnesota Twins
          17. Chicago Cubs
          18. Arizona Diamondbacks
          19. Baltimore Orioles
          20. Milwaukee Brewers
          21. Houston Astros
          22. Atlanta Braves
          23. Kansas City Royals
          24. Detroit Tigers
          25. San Diego Padres
          26. Philadelphia Phillies
          27. Cleveland Guardians

          Prospect Promotion Incentive picks
          28. Kansas City Royals

          Compensation picks
          29. Arizona Diamondbacks
          30. Baltimore Orioles
          31. Baltimore Orioles
          32. Milwaukee Brewers

          Competitive balance round A
          33. Boston Red Sox
          34. (Acquired from the Brewers in the trade for Quinn Priester.)
          34. Detroit Tigers
          35. Seattle Mariners
          36. Minnesota Twins
          37. Baltimore Orioles (Acquired from the Rays in trade for Bryan Baker.)
          38. New York Mets
          39. New York Yankees
          40. Los Angeles Dodgers
          41. Los Angeles Dodgers (Acquired from the Reds in the trade for Gavin Lux.)
          42. Tampa Bay Rays (Acquired from the Athletics in the trade for Jeffrey Springs and Jacob Lopez.)
          43. Miami Marlins

          Second round
          44. Chicago White Sox
          45. Colorado Rockies
          46. Miami Marlins
          47. Los Angeles Angels
          48. Athletics
          49. Washington Nationals
          50. Pittsburgh Pirates
          51. Cincinnati Reds
          52. Texas Rangers
          53. Tampa Bay Rays
          54. Minnesota Twins
          55. St. Louis Cardinals
          56. Chicago Cubs
          57. Seattle Mariners
          58. Baltimore Orioles
          59. Milwaukee Brewers
          60. Atlanta Braves
          61. Kansas City Royals
          62. Detroit Tigers
          63. Philadelphia Phillies
          64. Cleveland Guardians
          65. Los Angeles Dodgers

          Competitive balance round B
          66. Cleveland Guardians
          67. Tampa Bay Rays (Compensation for unsigned 2024 No. 66 overall pick Tyler Bell.)
          68. Milwaukee Brewers (Compensation for unsigned 2024 No. 67 overall pick Chris Levonas.)
          69. Baltimore Orioles
          70. Cleveland Guardians (Acquired from the D-backs in the trade for Josh Naylor.)
          71. Kansas City Royals
          72. St. Louis Cardinals
          73. Pittsburgh Pirates
          74. Colorado Rockies

          Compensation picks
          75. Boston Red Sox (Compensation for Nick Pivetta. The Padres forfeited their second-round pick for signing Pivetta.)

          Third round
          77. Colorado Rockies
          78. Miami Marlins
          79. Los Angeles Angels
          80. Washington Nationals
          81. Toronto Blue Jays
          82. Pittsburgh Pirates
          83. Cincinnati Reds
          84. Texas Rangers
          85. San Francisco Giants
          86. Tampa Bay Rays
          87. Boston Red Sox
          88. Minnesota Twins
          89. St. Louis Cardinals
          90. Chicago Cubs
          91. Seattle Mariners
          92. Arizona Diamondbacks
          93. Baltimore Orioles
          94. Milwaukee Brewers
          95. Houston Astros
          96. Atlanta Braves
          97. Kansas City Royals
          98. Detroit Tigers
          99. San Diego Padres
          100. Philadelphia Phillies
          101. Cleveland Guardians
          102. New York Mets
          103. New York Yankees
          104. Los Angeles Dodgers

          Compensation picks
          105. Los Angeles Angels