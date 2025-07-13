Tim Kurkjian explains why Ethan Holliday is the top prospect to watch for the 2025 MLB draft. (1:11)

The 2025 MLB draft begins at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN, with the Washington Nationals starting things off with the No. 1 pick.

Will the Nationals take one of the college aces (LSU's Kade Anderson, Florida State's Jamie Arnold and Tennessee's Liam Doyle) high on ESPN MLB draft analyst Kiley McDaniel's draft rankings, or will they opt for a high school star in infielder Ethan Holliday?

What will the Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners, Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals do as they follow Washington in the top five? And who will be the biggest steals -- and stretches -- of Day 1?

Follow along for pick-by-pick coverage, with ESPN MLB experts David Schoenfield and Dan Mullen breaking down everything you need to know about who your favorite team took in the first round as the picks come off the board.

MLB draft order: Day 1 picks

First round

1. Washington Nationals

2. Los Angeles Angels

3. Seattle Mariners

4. Colorado Rockies

5. St. Louis Cardinals

6. Pittsburgh Pirates

7. Miami Marlins

8. Toronto Blue Jays

9. Cincinnati Reds

10. Chicago White Sox

11. Athletics

12. Texas Rangers

13. San Francisco Giants

14. Tampa Bay Rays

15. Boston Red Sox

16. Minnesota Twins

17. Chicago Cubs

18. Arizona Diamondbacks

19. Baltimore Orioles

20. Milwaukee Brewers

21. Houston Astros

22. Atlanta Braves

23. Kansas City Royals

24. Detroit Tigers

25. San Diego Padres

26. Philadelphia Phillies

27. Cleveland Guardians

Prospect Promotion Incentive picks

28. Kansas City Royals

Compensation picks

29. Arizona Diamondbacks

30. Baltimore Orioles

31. Baltimore Orioles

32. Milwaukee Brewers

Competitive balance round A

33. Boston Red Sox

34. (Acquired from the Brewers in the trade for Quinn Priester.)

34. Detroit Tigers

35. Seattle Mariners

36. Minnesota Twins

37. Baltimore Orioles (Acquired from the Rays in trade for Bryan Baker.)

38. New York Mets

39. New York Yankees

40. Los Angeles Dodgers

41. Los Angeles Dodgers (Acquired from the Reds in the trade for Gavin Lux.)

42. Tampa Bay Rays (Acquired from the Athletics in the trade for Jeffrey Springs and Jacob Lopez.)

43. Miami Marlins

Second round

44. Chicago White Sox

45. Colorado Rockies

46. Miami Marlins

47. Los Angeles Angels

48. Athletics

49. Washington Nationals

50. Pittsburgh Pirates

51. Cincinnati Reds

52. Texas Rangers

53. Tampa Bay Rays

54. Minnesota Twins

55. St. Louis Cardinals

56. Chicago Cubs

57. Seattle Mariners

58. Baltimore Orioles

59. Milwaukee Brewers

60. Atlanta Braves

61. Kansas City Royals

62. Detroit Tigers

63. Philadelphia Phillies

64. Cleveland Guardians

65. Los Angeles Dodgers

Competitive balance round B

66. Cleveland Guardians

67. Tampa Bay Rays (Compensation for unsigned 2024 No. 66 overall pick Tyler Bell.)

68. Milwaukee Brewers (Compensation for unsigned 2024 No. 67 overall pick Chris Levonas.)

69. Baltimore Orioles

70. Cleveland Guardians (Acquired from the D-backs in the trade for Josh Naylor.)

71. Kansas City Royals

72. St. Louis Cardinals

73. Pittsburgh Pirates

74. Colorado Rockies

Compensation picks

75. Boston Red Sox (Compensation for Nick Pivetta. The Padres forfeited their second-round pick for signing Pivetta.)

Third round

77. Colorado Rockies

78. Miami Marlins

79. Los Angeles Angels

80. Washington Nationals

81. Toronto Blue Jays

82. Pittsburgh Pirates

83. Cincinnati Reds

84. Texas Rangers

85. San Francisco Giants

86. Tampa Bay Rays

87. Boston Red Sox

88. Minnesota Twins

89. St. Louis Cardinals

90. Chicago Cubs

91. Seattle Mariners

92. Arizona Diamondbacks

93. Baltimore Orioles

94. Milwaukee Brewers

95. Houston Astros

96. Atlanta Braves

97. Kansas City Royals

98. Detroit Tigers

99. San Diego Padres

100. Philadelphia Phillies

101. Cleveland Guardians

102. New York Mets

103. New York Yankees

104. Los Angeles Dodgers

Compensation picks

105. Los Angeles Angels