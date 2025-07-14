Open Extended Reactions

The first day of the 2025 MLB draft is complete! The Washington Nationals selected Eli Willits with the No. 1 pick, opting for the prep shortstop -- who might be more likely to sign below slot -- in a draft with no clear-cut top prospect. And there were plenty of other intriguing selections as the first three rounds unfolded Sunday night.

The Seattle Mariners had to have been thrilled to have Kiley McDaniel's No. 1-ranked prospect, Kade Anderson, fall to them at No. 3, and Ethan Holliday was selected at No. 4 by his famous father's former squad the Colorado Rockies.

We asked ESPN baseball insiders Alden Gonzalez, Jesse Rogers and David Schoenfield to break down their favorite and most head-scratching moves of the draft's first night, as well as to predict which players will bring the most to their new teams in the long term.

A lot of us were thrown for a loop by the first two selections. What do you make of the Nationals taking Ethan Willits at No. 1 and the Angels picking Tyler Bremner at No. 2?

Gonzalez: I was stunned on both accounts. Though there was definitely some uncertainty around the Nationals' approach, especially since the firing of GM Mike Rizzo, I didn't see anybody, anywhere, projecting Willits to be their choice at No. 1 overall. But the Angels drafting Bremner was an even bigger risk. Kiley had him 18th in his latest ranking. Six pitchers were ranked ahead of him. But Bremner might be someone who can rise and impact their major league roster quickly, and the Angels are always looking for that.

Rogers: The first two picks really summed up the uncertainty of the entire draft. The Nationals' faith in a 17-year-old will be tested over the coming years, but the pick will likely save them some money for later in this draft and give Willits time to grow. The same can be said of many of the top picks: They're going to need time. There are far fewer sure things this year -- though Bremner could be the exception. The Angles love to graduate their players quickly, and as a college arm, he could see the majors sooner rather than later. Like Willits, this could also be a cost-saving move for later spending.

Two MLB draft prospects, two ex-player dads Two of this year's top prospects share a home state, have ex-MLB outfielders for dads -- and took two very different paths to the top of the draft.

Kiley McDaniel »

Schoenfield: In a draft that not only lacked a sure-thing No. 1 overall pick but was viewed as weaker at the top than those of recent years, it's perhaps not a huge surprise that the Nationals and Angels used their picks to strike likely underslot deals with Willits and Bremner, giving them money to spend later in the draft -- which they can use on high school prospects who might have slipped, trying to buy them out from going to college. It's a strategy teams have used with success over the years, so the drafts for the Nationals and Angels will have to be viewed in their totality and not just focused on these two players.

What was your favorite pick of the night -- and which one had you scratching your head?

Top 10 prospect lists for every MLB team Who is rising and falling in every major league farm system? Kiley McDaniel digs in.

Updated top rankings for all 30 teams »

Gonzalez: The Rockies have done a lot of things wrong over these last few ... uh, decades. But it was really cool to see them take Ethan Holliday at No. 4 after his father, Matt, starred in Colorado for so long. Outside of the top two picks, Ethan Conrad going 17th to the Cubs was my biggest surprise of the night. Kiley had him ranked 30th; others had him falling out of the first round entirely. There's uncertainty coming off shoulder surgery. But Conrad, 21, put up a 1.238 OPS in 97 plate appearances before his season ended prematurely in March. And the dearth of college bats probably influenced a slight reach here.

Rogers: I'm loving Billy Carlson to the White Sox at No. 10. Though they lost 121 games last season, Chicago couldn't pick higher than this spot per CBA rules -- but the Sox might have gotten a top-five player. Carlson's defense will play extremely well behind a sneaky good and young pitching staff that should keep the ball on the ground in the long term. Meanwhile, with the pick of the litter when it came to hitters -- college outfielders and high school kids as well -- the Pirates took a high school pitcher at No. 6. Seth Hernandez could be great, but they need hitting. A lot of it.

2025 Home Run Derby From a hometown hero to the Big Dumper, MLB's best will swing for the fences in Atlanta. Who's in? » Watch on ESPN: Monday, 8 p.m. ET

Schoenfield: The Mariners reportedly wanted LSU left-hander Kade Anderson all along, but they certainly couldn't have been expecting to get him with the third pick. (Keep in mind that the Mariners were lucky in the first place to land the third pick in the lottery, so they added some good fortune on top of good luck.) They get the most polished college pitcher in the draft, one who should move quickly -- and perhaps make it a little easier for Jerry Dipoto to dip into his farm system and upgrade the big league roster at the trade deadline. Even though I understand why the Angels did it, Bremner still seems a little questionable. With the second pick, you want to go for a home run, and the consensus is that Holliday or even Anderson is more likely to be a more impactful major leaguer. Bremner's lack of a third plus pitch is an issue, and you have to wonder if the Angels are relying too much on his control -- which, yes, should allow him to get to the majors -- and ignoring the possible lack of upside.

Who is the one player you'd like to plant your flag on as the biggest steal of this draft?

Gonzalez: Seth Hernandez, who went sixth to the Pirates and should someday share a rotation with Paul Skenes and Jared Jones. High school pitchers are incredibly risky, especially when taken so early in the draft. But Hernandez is a great athlete who already throws hard, boasts a plus changeup and showed improvement with his breaking ball this spring. He'll go the Hunter Greene route, from standout high school pitcher to major league ace.

Updated top 50 MLB prospect rankings Starting with a new No. 1, let's rank baseball's next wave of stars.

Top 50 MLB prospects update »

Rogers: Jamie Arnold will look like a steal at No. 11, especially when he debuts in the majors well before many of the players taken around him. I'm not worried about the innings drop in 2025 -- not when he was striking out 119 hitters and walking just 27. The A's need to polish him up but will be pleased by how consistent he'll be. You can't go wrong with a college lefty from an ACC school -- at least, the A's didn't.

Schoenfield: I'm going with Billy Carlson with the 10th pick -- with the admitted caveat that the White Sox haven't exactly been stellar at developing hitters. But Carlson looks like an elite defensive shortstop with plus power, and that alone can make him a valuable major leaguer. If the hit tool comes along, we're looking at a potential star. OK, he's Bobby Witt Jr. lite? That's still an All-Star player.

What's your biggest takeaway from Day 1 of this draft?

GMs tell their best (and wildest) trade stories From texts during birth and funerals to the best deadline deals that never happened, MLB front-office execs tell all. Jesse Rogers »

Gonzalez: The Nationals throwing a wrench into the proceedings by selecting Willits. It was a surprising choice, but in their minds an easy one. Interim general manager Mike DeBartolo called Willits the best hitter and best fielder available. And in a draft devoid of can't-miss, high-impact talent, Willits is no doubt a solid pick -- a polished hitter who should stick at shortstop and might consistently hit 20 homers and steal 20 bases at a premium position. He also might come under slot, allowing flexibility later in the draft. But his selection is what allowed Anderson to reach the Mariners at No. 3 and prompted the Rockies to draft Holliday at No. 4, among other dominoes. It set a really interesting tone.

Rogers: Things change quickly in baseball. Whereas college hitters are usually the safest bets early in the draft, this year high school position players dominated. (And they all play shortstop, at least for now.) Athleticism has returned to baseball, and draft rooms are acting accordingly.

Schoenfield: I'm agreeing with Jesse. The selection of that many prep shortstops stood out -- and they all seem to hit left-handed and run well, and some of them have big power potential and a cannon for an arm. Look, the hit tool is the most important and the hardest to scout and project, so not all these kids are going to make it, but their potential is exciting and, to Jesse's point, their wide range of tools is showing that baseball is still drawing top athletes to the sport.