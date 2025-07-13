Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 MLB draft begins at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN, so it is time for one final update as teams lock in their Day 1 boards.

The drama starts right at the top this year, as the Washington Nationals have a difficult decision to make with the No. 1 pick a week after firing their general manager.

In a year without a slam-dunk top player, Oklahoma high school star Ethan Holliday (yes, the son of former major leaguer Matt) and a group of college left-handers (LSU's Kade Anderson, Tennessee's Liam Doyle and Florida State's Jamie Arnold) rank among the top prospects in the class.

Which direction will the Nationals go -- and how will the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners follow with the No. 2 and No. 3 picks?

Since this is a last-minute update on what teams could do Sunday night, my writeups here are focused on what has changed since the previous edition. You can find a more detailed look at each team's strategy in my mock draft 3.0. And remember, this is the order in which I think the players will come off the board, while my draft rankings are the order in which I'd pick the players.

1. Washington Nationals

Kade Anderson, LHP, LSU

Rank: 1

There have been a lot of rumors flying around over the past few days about what is happening in the wake of the firing of GM Mike Rizzo.

The industry feeling is that what has changed is 1) Anderson is a little more likely to be the pick mostly because Holliday is now a little less likely to be the pick, and 2) taking a bigger cut is a real option, with Eli Willits the main cut-rate possibility, though Aiva Arquette has also been mentioned.

All but Willits are advised by Scott Boras, and he'll never tip his hand until he has to; now is not the time yet. Nothing is decided here and price will be a factor. If I turned this in 15 minutes before the draft, the Nats might still not have made the decision, so I'll stick with what seems most likely, even if I don't feel great about it. Landon Harmon is a rumored later round, overslot target.

For context, a scouting director for a team picking in the top 10 said I shouldn't feel confident about anything happening in the top three picks specifically, adding, "I'm hearing there's wars happening in all of those rooms right now" (as of Friday night). I ran that by another director picking up high: "Yeah, we're hearing the same thing."

2. Los Angeles Angels

Liam Doyle, LHP, Tennessee

Rank: 6

I'm going to stick with Doyle because he makes the most sense for what the Angels have proved they're looking for in recent drafts: a polished, quick-moving college player who will come at a savings.

I've heard at least six players seriously connected to this pick in the past few days: Anderson, Doyle, Arnold, Arquette, Ike Irish and Willits. There are a couple more I've been told are under consideration who I'm not taking seriously as options here.

It could be any of these players based on final conversations and bonus pricing info on each player coming in at the last minute. Doyle has a real shot to slide to No. 9 or No. 10 if he doesn't go here, so he is motivated to give a competitive number.

play 0:55 Liam Doyle's MLB draft profile Kiley McDaniel explains what makes Tennessee's Liam Doyle one of the top prospects in this year's MLB draft.

3. Seattle Mariners

Seth Hernandez, RHP, Corona HS (CA)

Rank: 4

The hot rumor of the past few days is that Tyler Bremner will be the pick here at big savings, and that holds up to further analysis because, in style, Bremner and Hernandez (long connected to this pick) are pretty similar.

Two MLB draft prospects, two ex-player dads Two of this year's top prospects share a home state, have ex-MLB outfielders for dads -- and took two very different paths to the top of the draft.

Kiley McDaniel »

It's pretty widely known that Anderson is the No. 1 player for Seattle and will be the pick if he gets here, which still has maybe a 20-30% chance of happening.

If Anderson isn't here, I think the decision comes down to Bremner at the most savings, Irish at a little less savings or Hernandez at the least savings, broadly speaking. Some sources have said Arquette, Arnold and Kyson Witherspoon are also in play here, but they seem like tertiary options.

I think Bremner having more support in the No. 11-15 area that was reflected in the last mock will raise his price a bit to where Hernandez will be the pick, but this one is also wide open at the moment and will come down to a last-minute bonus price check if Anderson isn't available.

Ethan Holliday, 3B, Stillwater HS (OK)

Rank: 2

There has been some waffling late in the process from sources who think maybe the Rockies wouldn't pay the overslot price to get Holliday down here -- but much of what I hear very late in the process is wrong or intentional misinformation, so I'll stick with what I've been hearing for a literal year.

I think the other options for Colorado if Holliday doesn't get here are all college pitchers: Anderson, Arnold and Witherspoon, with Willits and Arquette getting some mentions.

play 1:10 Ethan Holliday's MLB draft profile Kiley McDaniel explains what makes Ethan Holliday one of the top prospects in this year's MLB draft.

Eli Willits, SS, Fort Cobb-Broxton HS (OK)

Rank: 3

Willits seems securely in play at the top two picks and possibly at No. 4, so the Cardinals landing him here would be considered a solid outcome. I think Anderson and Holliday are the primary targets for this pick and Willits is next up, with Arnold and Irish as the possible underslot options.

Jamie Arnold, LHP, Florida State

Rank: 5

Top 10 prospect lists for every MLB team Who is rising and falling in every major league farm system? Kiley McDaniel digs in.

Updated top rankings for all 30 teams »

It sounds like Hernandez or Willits will be the pick if either is here, so the Pirates are rooting for Seattle to either land Anderson or opt for a cheaper alternative to Hernandez.

Otherwise, JoJo Parker, Arnold, Arquette and Irish are believed to be the four leading options here. Arnold has the most late support, but this one might also come down to money.

I hope you feel sympathy for me having to do this in public when none of these teams know what it will do and won't for hours.

play 1:05 Jamie Arnold's MLB draft profile Kiley McDaniel explains what makes Florida State's Jamie Arnold one of the top prospects in this year's MLB draft.

JoJo Parker, SS, Purvis HS (MS)

Rank: 7

I think this will come down to Parker, Iris, and Billy Carlson -- and I think Parker has the edge.

Aiva Arquette, SS, Oregon State

Rank: 9

I think the Jays will pick Parker if he gets here and will consider Arnold along with Arquette and Irish if they are still available here. This decision seems to come down to Arquette or Irish, with Carlson and Witherspoon also under consideration.

Steele Hall, SS, Hewitt-Trussville HS (AL)

Rank: 13

Cincinnati seems to be the floor if Hernandez or Doyle slip, and otherwise the Reds seem to be the ceiling for Hall. Irish, Witherspoon and Carlson are also in the mix.

Billy Carlson, SS, Corona HS (CA)

Rank: 8

Carlson's range seems to be No. 7 to No. 12 (or maybe No. 14). I think the White Sox really want to land the Parker brothers (JoJo and Jacob) but can't get JoJo to this pick.

The White Sox have been all over high school hitters all spring, and Carlson gets the nod over Gavin Fien.

Tyler Bremner, RHP, UC Santa Barbara

Rank: 18

Bremner is picking up steam at this pick, and I think his floor is now Boston's pick at No. 15. It's a bit surprising he could go ahead of Witherspoon, but Bremner clearly has been getting interest in the top half of the first round that just hadn't leaked out to the industry at large until late. I think this will be a college player, likely a pitcher, with Witherspoon and Brendan Summerhill also mentioned here a lot.

Kayson Cunningham, SS, Johnson HS (TX)

Rank: 25

I think Hall and Carlson are the targets here, but neither will make it to the pick, so Cunningham will become the pick, narrowly over Josh Hammond. I was hearing Cunningham would fit more 20-30, and the late chatter is that he has multiple homes in the teens. As with the White Sox, the belief all spring was that the Rangers want a prep hitter here.

Ike Irish, RF, Auburn

Rank: 11

Irish is in play at most picks starting at No. 2 all the way down to the middle of the first round, but I think his slide would stop here. The Giants have long been tied to Marek Houston and Charles Davalan (a long shot at this pick, but gone by their next one), with Andrew Fischer getting some love as well.

Kyson Witherspoon, RHP, Oklahoma

Rank: 10

The Rays are tied to prep position players for later picks and could pull a shocker, as I projected in my previous mock, by taking Jaden Fauske here.

I think Hall, Carlson and Cunningham are the main targets, but none of them is available in this projection. Witherspoon is from Florida and is a great value, while the Rays still have a chance to land Fauske at their next pick.

Gavin Fien, 3B, Great Oak HS (CA)

Rank: 12

I'll stick with Fien here as one of the steadiest projections all spring. It sounds like Tyler Bremner will be the pick if he gets here, but that's now looking unlikely.

Gavin Kilen, SS, Tennessee

Rank: 20

Kilen fits the type of prospect the Twins have targeted for a while. I could see Houston, Caden Bodine or Gage Wood being options here, too.

Josh Hammond, SS, Wesleyan Christian HS (NC)

Rank: 17

I think the Cubs are targeting in-game power here, and Hammond makes a lot of sense. They've scouted Quentin Young pretty hard this spring as well, but this is too early for that kind of risk. Xavier Neyens, Wehiwa Aloy and Wood all fit, as well.

Marek Houston, SS, Wake Forest

Rank: 22

I think Cunningham is the target here, but he isn't available in this scenario. Hammond and Bodine are also mentioned here and I think Slater de Brun will be the selection at Arizona's next pick.

Jace LaViolette, CF, Texas A&M

Rank: 21

LaViolette should go in one of the next three picks and fits Baltimore's style. He won't get to the Orioles' next pick, but they may be able to float targets down there with their extra pool muscle, as covered in the previous mock.

Brendan Summerhill, CF, Arizona

Rank: 14

Summerhill has a very unclear and wide range of teams that are interested but could fit here. Daniel Pierce, Houston, Bodine and Coy James are all in the mix for this pick.

Wehiwa Aloy, SS, Arkansas

Rank: 15

I think LaViolette, Neyens, Southisene and Aloy are all in the mix here, along with possible underslot deals for Davalan or de Brun.

Gage Wood, RHP, Arkansas

Rank: 16

It now looks like Bremner won't get here, but the Braves have been tied to Wood for about a month. Otherwise, the hit-first shortstops like Houston and Pierce are tied here.

Daniel Pierce, SS, Mill Creek HS (GA)

Rank: 19

Hammond seems to be the target, but he doesn't make it to K.C. in this edition. I think the Royals will take a prep pitcher with one of their high picks, likely either Watson or Fisher, and maybe another later on Day 1. Eyanson and Wood are two college arms being considered.

Coy James, SS, Davie County HS (NC)

Rank: 69

James has a good shot at being a Tiger, and some of Detroit's primary options go right ahead of this spot in this scenario, so I think this could be a curveball pick to most viewers.

Fauske is another possibility here, along with Kruz Schoolcraft, Pierce, Watson, Dax Kilby (more at their next pick), de Brun (same), Southisene and Fischer.

Anthony Eyanson, RHP, LSU

Rank: 45

There's lots of late momentum for Eyanson here, which is counter to the history of A.J. Preller's time making picks for the Padres, so I'm going out on a limb.

Kilby on a cut, Young, Schoolcraft, Alec Blair, Josh Owens and de Brun all seem like high schoolers in the mix here.

Caden Bodine, C, Coastal Carolina

Rank: 23

Philly normally takes high-ceiling high school players, but this is too good of a value to pass up. Matthew Fisher, Sean Gamble and Blair are the leading prep targets, and Fischer is also mentioned.

Tate Southisene, SS, Basic HS (NV)

Rank: 37

Kane Kepley on a big cut, Devin Taylor on a smaller one, Kilby and Watson are all options here.

Note: No. 27 is the final pick of the first round of the 2025 MLB draft. You can read mock draft 3.0 for my thinking and potential targets for teams making the comp and second-round picks that follow and see the full draft order here.

28. Kansas City Royals: Aaron Watson, RHP, Trinity Christian HS (FL)

29. Arizona Diamondbacks: Slater de Brun, CF, Summit HS (OR)

30. Baltimore Orioles: Xavier Neyens, 3B, Mount Vernon HS (WA)

31. Baltimore Orioles: Andrew Fischer, 3B, Tennessee

32. Milwaukee Brewers: Charles Davalan, LF, Arkansas

33. Boston Red Sox: Marcus Phillips, RHP, Tennessee

34. Detroit Tigers: Jaden Fauske, RF, Nazareth Academy HS (IL)

35. Seattle Mariners: Zach Root, LHP, Arkansas

36. Minnesota Twins: Devin Taylor, LF, Indiana

37. Baltimore Orioles: Jordan Yost, SS, Sickles HS (FL)

38. New York Mets: Patrick Forbes, RHP, Louisville

39. New York Yankees: Dax Kilby, SS, Newnan HS (GA)

40: Los Angeles Dodgers: Quentin Young, 3B, Oaks Christian HS (CA)

41. Los Angeles Dodgers: Kruz Schoolcraft, LHP, Sunset HS (OR)

42. Tampa Bay Rays: Cam Cannarella, CF, Clemson

43. Miami Marlins: Alec Blair, CF, De La Salle HS (CA)

44. Chicago White Sox: Ethan Conrad, RF, Wake Forest

45. Colorado Rockies: Sean Gamble, 2B, IMG Academy HS (FL)

46. Miami Marlins: Josh Owens, SS, Providence Academy HS (TN)

47. Los Angeles Angels: J.D. Thompson, LHP, Vanderbilt

48. Athletics: J.B. Middleton, RHP, Southern Miss

49. Washington Nationals: Max Belyeu, RF, Texas

50. Pittsburgh Pirates: Luke Stevenson, C, North Carolina

51. Cincinnati Reds: Taitn Gray, C, Grimes Community HS (IA)

52. Texas Rangers: Michael Oliveto, C, Hauppauge HS (NY)

53. Tampa Bay Rays: Dean Moss, CF, IMG Academy HS (FL)

54. Minnesota Twins: Josiah Hartshorn, LF, Orange Lutheran HS (CA)

55. St. Louis Cardinals: Cooper Flemming, SS, Aliso Niguel HS (CA)

56. Chicago Cubs: Alex Lodise, SS, Florida State

57. Seattle Mariners: Malachi Witherspoon, RHP, Oklahoma

58. Baltimore Orioles: Mason Neville, CF, Oregon

59. Milwaukee Brewers: Mitch Voit, 2B, Michigan

60. Atlanta Braves: Kane Kepley, CF, North Carolina

61. Kansas City Royals: Riley Quick, RHP, Alabama

62. Detroit Tigers: Dean Curley, 3B, Tennessee

63. Philadelphia Phillies: Matthew Fisher, RHP, Evansville Memorial HS (IN)

64. Cleveland Guardians: A.J. Russell, RHP, Tennessee

65. Los Angeles Dodgers: Chase Shores, RHP, LSU

66. Cleveland Guardians: Cade Obermueller, LHP, Iowa

67. Tampa Bay Rays: Briggs McKenzie, LHP, Corinth Holders HS (NC)

68. Milwaukee Brewers: Daniel Dickinson, 2B, LSU

69. Baltimore Orioles: Brandon Compton, LF, Arizona State

70. Cleveland Guardians: Aiden Stillman, LHP, Trinity Prep HS (FL)

71. Kansas City Royals: Angel Cervantes, RHP, Warren HS (CA)

72. St. Louis Cardinals: Joseph Dzierwa, LHP, Michigan State

73. Pittsburgh Pirates: Ethan Petry, 1B, South Carolina

74. Colorado Rockies: Easton Carmichael, C, Oklahoma

75. Boston Red Sox: Jake Cook, CF, Southern Miss