SAN DIEGO -- The Arizona Diamondbacks have recalled left-handed reliever Andrew Saalfrank, who was one of four players whose one-year suspensions for betting on baseball ended on June 5.

Saalfrank's next game will be his first since April 29, 2024, against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He appeared in two games with Arizona last year.

He was recalled Wednesday from Triple-A Reno, where he went 0-2 with two saves and a 7.15 ERA. He struck out 14 in 11⅓ innings.

The players violated Major League Rule 21, which is posted in every clubhouse. They were handed mandatory one-year suspensions for betting on games in which they did not participate. If they had bet on any games they attended in person -- even if they didn't play -- they would have been banned for life.