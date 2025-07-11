E60 tells the incredible story of Jim Abbott, an unprecedented figure in sports history who was born without a right hand and pitched a no-hitter for the New York Yankees. (0:29)

JIM ABBOTT IS sitting at his kitchen table, with his old friend Tim Mead. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, they were partners in an extraordinary exercise -- and now, for the first time in decades, they are looking at a stack of letters and photographs from that period of their lives.

The letters are mostly handwritten, by children, from all over the United States and Canada, and beyond.

"Dear Mr. Abbott ..."

"I have one hand too. ... I don't know any one with one hand. How do you feel about having one hand? Sometimes I feel sad and sometimes I feel okay about it. Most of the time I feel happy."

"I am a seventh grader with a leg that is turned inwards. How do you feel about your arm? I would also like to know how you handle your problem? I would like to know, if you don't mind, what have you been called?"

"I can't use my right hand and most of my right side is paralyzed. ... I want to become a doctor and seeing you makes me think I can be what I want to be."

For 40 years, Mead worked in communications for the California Angels, eventually becoming vice president of media relations. His position in this department became a job like no other after the Angels drafted Abbott out of the University of Michigan in 1988.

There was a deluge of media requests. Reporters from around the world descended on Anaheim, most hoping to get one-on-one time with the young left-handed pitcher with the scorching fastball. Every Abbott start was a major event -- "like the World Series," Angels scout Bob Fontaine Jr. remembers. Abbott, with his impressive amateur résumé (he won the James E. Sullivan Award for the nation's best amateur athlete in 1997 and an Olympic gold medal in 1988) and his boyish good looks, had star power.

That spring, he had become only the 16th player to go straight from the draft to the majors without appearing in a single minor league game. And then there was the factor that made him unique. His limb difference, although no one called it that back then. Abbott was born without a right hand, yet had developed into one of the most promising pitchers of his generation. He would go on to play in the majors for 10 years, including a stint in the mid '90s with the Yankees highlighted by a no-hiiter in 1993.

Abbott, and Mead, too, knew the media would swarm. That was no surprise. There had been swarms in college, and at the Olympics, wherever and whenever Abbott pitched. Who could resist such an inspirational story? But what they hadn't anticipated were the letters.

The steady stream of letters. Thousands of letters. So many from kids who, like Abbott, were different. Letters from their parents and grandparents. The kids hoping to connect with someone who reminded them of themselves, the first celebrity they knew of who could understand and appreciate what it was like to be them, someone who had experienced the bullying and the feelings of otherness. The parents and grandparents searching for hope and direction.

"I know you don't consider yourself limited in what you can do ... but you are still an inspiration to my wife and I as parents. Your success helps us when talking to Andy at those times when he's a little frustrated. I'm able to point to you and assure him there's no limit to what he can accomplish."

Jim Abbott signs autographs before a game at California's Anaheim Stadium in 1989. Scott Halleran/Getty Images

In his six seasons with the Angels, Abbott was assisted by Mead in the process of organizing his responses to the letters, mailing them, and arranging face-to-face meetings with the families who had written to him. There were scores of such meetings. It was practically a full-time job for both of them.

"Thinking back on these meetings with families -- and that's the way I'd put it, it's families, not just kids -- there was every challenge imaginable," Abbott, now 57, says. "Some accidents. Some birth defects. Some mental challenges that aren't always visible to people when you first come across somebody. ... They saw something in playing baseball with one hand that related to their own experience. I think the families coming to the ballparks were looking for hopefulness. I think they were looking for what it had been that my parents had told me, what it had been that my coaches had told me. ... [With the kids] it was an interaction. It was catch. It was smiling. It was an autograph. It was a picture. With the parents, it ran deeper. With the parents, it was what had your parents said to you? What coaches made a difference? What can we expect? Most of all, I think, what can we expect?"

"It wasn't asking for autographs," Mead says of all those letters. "They weren't asking for pictures. They were asking for his time. He and I had to have a conversation because this was going to be unique. You know, you could set up another player to come down and sign 15 autographs for this group or whatever. But it was people, parents, that had kids, maybe babies, just newborn babies, almost looking for an assurance that this is going to turn out all right, you know. 'What did your parents do? How did your parents handle this?'"

One of the letters Abbott received came from an 8-year-old girl in Windsor, Ontario.

She wrote, "Dear Jim, My name is Tracey Holgate. I am age 8. I have one hand too. My grandpa gave me a picture of you today. I saw you on TV. I don't know anyone with one hand. How do you feel about having one hand? Sometimes I feel sad and sometimes I feel okay about it. Most of the time I feel happy. I hope to see you play in Detroit and maybe meet you. Could you please send me a picture of you in uniform? Could you write back please? Here is a picture of me. Love, Tracey."

Holgate's letter is one of those that has remained preserved in a folder -- and now Abbott is reading it again, at his kitchen table, half a lifetime after receiving it. Time has not diminished the power of the letter, and Abbott is wiping away tears.

Today, Holgate is 44 and goes by her married name, Dupuis. She is married with four children of her own. She is a teacher. When she thinks about the meaning of Jim Abbott in her life, it is about much more than the letter he wrote back to her. Or the autographed picture he sent her. It was Abbott, all those years ago, who made it possible for Tracey to dream.

"There was such a camaraderie there," she says, "an ability to connect with somebody so far away doing something totally different than my 8-year-old self was doing, but he really allowed me to just feel that connection, to feel that I'm not alone, there's other people that have differences and have overcome them and been successful and we all have our own crosses, we all have our own things that we're carrying and it's important to continue to focus on the gifts that we have, the beauty of it.

"I think sometimes differences, disabilities, all those things can be a gift in a package we would never have wanted, because they allow us to be people that have an empathetic heart, an understanding heart, and to see the pain in the people around us."

Now, years after Abbott's career ended, he continues to inspire.

Among those he influenced, there are professional athletes, such as Shaquem Griffin, who in 2018 became the first NFL player with one hand. Griffin, now 29, played three seasons at linebacker for the Seattle Seahawks.

Growing up in Florida, he would watch videos of Abbott pitching and fielding, over and over, on YouTube.

"The only person I really looked up to was Jim Abbott at the time," Griffin says, "which is crazy, because I didn't know anybody else to look up to. I didn't know anybody else who was kind of like me. And it's funny, because when I was really little, I used to be like, 'Why me? Why this happen to me?' And I used to be in my room thinking about that. And I used to think to myself, 'I wonder if Jim Abbott had that same thought.'"

Tracey Holgate (now Tracey Dupuis) wrote a letter to Jim Abbott when she was 8. Tracey was born without a left hand and found inspiration in Abbott's career. Mike Farrell/ESPN

Carson Pickett was born on Sept. 15, 1993 -- 11 days after Abbott's no-hitter. Missing most of her left arm below the elbow, she became, in 2022, the first player with a limb difference to appear for the U.S. women's national soccer team.

She, too, says that Abbott made things that others told her were impossible seem attainable.

"I knew I wanted to be a professional soccer player," says Pickett, who is currently playing for the NWSL's Orlando Pride. "To be able to see him compete at the highest level it gave me hope, and I think that that kind of helped me throughout my journey. ... I think 'pioneer' would be the best word for him."

Longtime professional MMA fighter Nick Newell is 39, old enough to have seen Abbott pitch for the Yankees. In fact, when Newell was a child he met Abbott twice, first at a fan event at the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan and then on a game day at Yankee Stadium. Newell was one of those kids with a limb difference -- like Griffin and Pickett, due to amniotic band syndrome -- who idolized Abbott.

"And I didn't really understand the gravity of what he was doing," Newell says now, "but for me, I saw someone out there on TV that looked like I did. And I was the only other person I knew that had one hand. And I saw this guy out here playing baseball and it was good to see somebody that looked like me, and I saw him in front of the world.

"He was out there like me and he was just living his life and I think that I owe a lot of my attitude and the success that I have to Jim just going out there and being the example of, 'Hey, you can do this. Who's to say you can't be a professional athlete?' He's out there throwing no-hitters against the best baseball players in the world. So, as I got older, 'Why can't I wrestle? Why can't I fight? Why can't I do this?' And then it wasn't until the internet that I heard people tell me I can't do these things. But by then I had already been doing those things."

Griffin.

Pickett.

Newell.

Just three of the countless kids who were inspired by Jim Abbott.

Abbott getting ready to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on July 8, 2025. New York Yankees/Getty Images

When asked if it ever felt like too much, being a role model and a hero, all the letters and face-to-face meetings, Abbott says no -- but it wasn't always easy.

"I had incredible people who helped me send the letters," he says. "I got a lot more credit sometimes than I deserved for these interactions, to be honest with you. And that happened on every team, particularly with my friend Tim Mead. There was a nice balance to it. There really was. There was a heaviness to it. There's no denying. There were times I didn't want to go [to the meetings]. I didn't want to walk out there. I didn't want to separate from my teammates. I didn't want to get up from the card game. I didn't want to put my book down. I liked where I was at. I was in my environment. I was where I always wanted to be. In a big league clubhouse surrounded by big league teammates. In a big league stadium. And those reminders of being different, I slowly came to realize were never going to go away."

But being different was the thing that made Abbott more than merely a baseball star. For many people, he has been more than a role model, more than an idol. He is the embodiment of hope and belonging.

"I think more people need to realize and understand the gift of a difference," Dupuis says. "I think we have to just not box everybody in and allow everybody's innate light to shine, and for whatever reasons we've been created to be here, [let] that light shine in a way that it touches everybody else. Because I think that's what Jim did. He allowed his light to permeate and that light, in turn, lit all these little children's lights all over the world, so you have this boom of brightness that's happening and that's uncontrollable, that's beautiful."

