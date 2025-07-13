        <
        >

          Which colleges have the most first-round MLB draft picks?

          Malcolm Moore was selected in the first round of the 2024 MLB draft, from Stanford to the Texas Rangers. LM Otero/AP
          • Keith Jenkins
          Jul 13, 2025, 05:22 PM

          The first MLB amateur draft took place in 1965. In the decades since, a few colleges have distinguished themselves as the top baseball programs in the country in relation to the event.

          No program has produced more first-round MLB draft picks than Stanford. The Cardinal had a player selected in the first round in 2023 (Tommy Troy, No. 12 by the Arizona Diamondbacks) and 2024 (Malcolm Moore, No. 30 by the Texas Rangers).

          Stanford also had a notable second-round pick in 1981 in John Elway. The Hall of Fame quarterback was drafted by the New York Yankees with the 52nd pick, six spots ahead of San Diego State's Tony Gwynn.

          Check out the colleges with the most all-time first-round MLB draft picks below.

          Note: The list includes first-round picks in the primary draft, including compensatory and supplemental picks. Players who were drafted in the first round twice are counted twice. Players selected in secondary drafts are not included.

          Stanford, 33

          Most recent: Malcolm Moore, No. 30 by the Texas Rangers in 2024

          Notable pick: Mike Mussina, No. 20 by the Baltimore Orioles in 1990

          Arizona State, 30

          Most recent: Spencer Torkelson, No. 1 by the Detroit Tigers in 2020; Alika Williams, No. 37 by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020

          Notable pick: Barry Bonds, No. 6 by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1985

          Texas, 27

          Most recent: Ty Madden, No. 32 by the Detroit Tigers in 2021

          Notable pick: Roger Clemens, No. 19 by the Boston Red Sox in 1983

          Vanderbilt, 25

          Most recent: Enrique Bradfield Jr., No. 17 by the Baltimore Orioles in 2023

          Notable pick: David Price, No. 1 by the Tampa Bay (Devil) Rays in 2007

          Florida State, 23

          Most recent: Cam Smith, No. 14 by the Chicago Cubs in 2024; James Tibbs III, No. 13 by the San Francisco Giants in 2024

          Notable pick: Buster Posey, No. 5 by the San Francisco Giants in 2008

          UCLA, 22

          Most recent: Matt McLain, No. 17 by the Cincinnati Reds in 2021

          Notable pick: Chase Utley, No. 15 by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2000

          LSU, 21

          Most recent: Paul Skenes, No. 1 by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2023; Dylan Crews, No. 2 by the Washington Nationals in 2023; Ty Floyd, No. 38 by the Cincinnati Reds in 2023

          Notable pick: Alex Bregman, No. 2 by the Houston Astros in 2015

          North Carolina, 21

          Most recent: Vance Honeycutt, No. 22 by the Baltimore Orioles in 2024

          Notable pick: B.J. Surhoff, No. 1 by the Milwaukee Brewers in 1985

          Florida, 20

          Most recent: Jac Caglianone, No. 6 by the Kansas City Royals in 2024

          Notable pick: Brad Wilkerson, No. 33 by the Montreal Expos in 1998

          Mississippi State, 19

          Most recent: Jurrangelo Cijntje, No. 15 by the Seattle Mariners in 2024

          Notable pick: Rafael Palmeiro, No. 22 by the Chicago Cubs in 1985

          Tennessee, 19

          Most recent: Christian Moore, No. 8 by the Los Angeles Angels in 2024; Blake Burke, No. 34 by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2024

          Notable pick: Todd Helton, No. 8 by the Colorado Rockies in 1995

          Georgia Tech, 18

          Most recent: Kevin Parada, No. 11 by the New York Mets in 2022

          Notable pick: Kevin Brown, No. 4 by the Texas Rangers in 1986

