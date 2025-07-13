Which colleges have the most first-round MLB draft picks?

Open Extended Reactions

The first MLB amateur draft took place in 1965. In the decades since, a few colleges have distinguished themselves as the top baseball programs in the country in relation to the event.

No program has produced more first-round MLB draft picks than Stanford. The Cardinal had a player selected in the first round in 2023 (Tommy Troy, No. 12 by the Arizona Diamondbacks) and 2024 (Malcolm Moore, No. 30 by the Texas Rangers).

Stanford also had a notable second-round pick in 1981 in John Elway. The Hall of Fame quarterback was drafted by the New York Yankees with the 52nd pick, six spots ahead of San Diego State's Tony Gwynn.

Check out the colleges with the most all-time first-round MLB draft picks below.

Note: The list includes first-round picks in the primary draft, including compensatory and supplemental picks. Players who were drafted in the first round twice are counted twice. Players selected in secondary drafts are not included.

Stanford, 33

Most recent: Malcolm Moore, No. 30 by the Texas Rangers in 2024

Notable pick: Mike Mussina, No. 20 by the Baltimore Orioles in 1990

Arizona State, 30

Most recent: Spencer Torkelson, No. 1 by the Detroit Tigers in 2020; Alika Williams, No. 37 by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020

Notable pick: Barry Bonds, No. 6 by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1985

Texas, 27

Most recent: Ty Madden, No. 32 by the Detroit Tigers in 2021

Notable pick: Roger Clemens, No. 19 by the Boston Red Sox in 1983

Vanderbilt, 25

Most recent: Enrique Bradfield Jr., No. 17 by the Baltimore Orioles in 2023

Notable pick: David Price, No. 1 by the Tampa Bay (Devil) Rays in 2007

Florida State, 23

Most recent: Cam Smith, No. 14 by the Chicago Cubs in 2024; James Tibbs III, No. 13 by the San Francisco Giants in 2024

Notable pick: Buster Posey, No. 5 by the San Francisco Giants in 2008

UCLA, 22

Most recent: Matt McLain, No. 17 by the Cincinnati Reds in 2021

Notable pick: Chase Utley, No. 15 by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2000

LSU, 21

Most recent: Paul Skenes, No. 1 by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2023; Dylan Crews, No. 2 by the Washington Nationals in 2023; Ty Floyd, No. 38 by the Cincinnati Reds in 2023

Notable pick: Alex Bregman, No. 2 by the Houston Astros in 2015

North Carolina, 21

Most recent: Vance Honeycutt, No. 22 by the Baltimore Orioles in 2024

Notable pick: B.J. Surhoff, No. 1 by the Milwaukee Brewers in 1985

Florida, 20

Most recent: Jac Caglianone, No. 6 by the Kansas City Royals in 2024

Notable pick: Brad Wilkerson, No. 33 by the Montreal Expos in 1998

Mississippi State, 19

Most recent: Jurrangelo Cijntje, No. 15 by the Seattle Mariners in 2024

Notable pick: Rafael Palmeiro, No. 22 by the Chicago Cubs in 1985

Tennessee, 19

Most recent: Christian Moore, No. 8 by the Los Angeles Angels in 2024; Blake Burke, No. 34 by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2024

Notable pick: Todd Helton, No. 8 by the Colorado Rockies in 1995

Georgia Tech, 18

Most recent: Kevin Parada, No. 11 by the New York Mets in 2022

Notable pick: Kevin Brown, No. 4 by the Texas Rangers in 1986

Check out the ESPN college sports hub page and ESPN MLB hub page for the latest on college and professional baseball.