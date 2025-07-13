Open Extended Reactions

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee right fielder Sal Frelick left Sunday's 8-1 win against Washington after making a terrific catch in foul territory in the third inning.

Frelick, a Gold Glove winner last year, made a sliding grab on Jacob Young's sinking flyball. He stayed down briefly before walking off with a trainer.

The Brewers said Frelick experienced some left hamstring soreness. He was replaced by Isaac Collins.

"His hamstring last week, [he] was feeling it a little bit, and he was cautious," manager Pat Murphy said. "He got treatment for it."

Murphy said Frelick was getting an MRI after the game.

The 25-year-old Frelick, a first-round pick in the 2021 amateur draft, hit an RBI single in Milwaukee's three-run second. He also made a leaping catch on Daylen Lile's drive to right in the second.

Frelick is batting .294 with a career-high seven homers and 39 RBIs in 93 games this season. He also has 17 steals.

