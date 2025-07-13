Kyle Stowers finishes with three home runs and six runs driven in as the Marlins defeat the Orioles 11-1. (2:09)

BALTIMORE -- Miami Marlins left fielder Kyle Stowers hit a career-high three home runs in Sunday's 11-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

The 27-year-old is the fourth player in Marlins history with a three-homer game and the first since Brian Anderson did it on Sept. 18, 2020, in the second game of a doubleheader against Washington. Mike Lowell (2004) and Cody Ross (2006) also did it.

Stowers went 5-for-5 with six RBIs in the game, joining Luis Arráez as the only Marlins players to have five hits and five RBIs in the same game, according to ESPN Research. (Arráez accomplished the feat on June 2, 2023 against the Athletics.)

Stowers, whom Baltimore selected in the second round of the 2019 amateur draft and traded to Miami last July as part of a package to land pitcher Trevor Rogers, homered in all three plate appearances against O's starter Brandon Young.

Stowers, who earned his first All-Star selection earlier this month, lofted a 1-1 pitch to right-center to lead off the second inning. The next inning, he lined a first-pitch curveball to right-center to make it 4-0.

After working a 2-2 count in the fifth, Stowers pulled a two-run shot over the scoreboard in right to extend the lead to 7-0.

It is Stowers' fourth multi-homer game this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.