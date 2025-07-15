Open Extended Reactions

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred on Tuesday defended his decision to add Milwaukee Brewers rookie right-hander Jacob Misiorowski to the All-Star Game, despite criticism over the selection.

Misiorowski has pitched in only five games, a record low for an All-Star, creating a debate between those who say the game is for the most deserving players and those who say the game is for the fans.

Manfred said he made the decision based on "the excitement that was going to be generated, the fan interest in seeing this guy" and adding a competitive pitcher to the game.

"He's a very, very good pitcher on a very, very good run right now," Manfred told the Baseball Writers' Association of America. "Do I understand five starts is short? Yeah, I do. And do I want to make that the norm? No, I don't. But I think it was the right decision given where we were."

Misiorowski, 23, created an instant stir leaguewide when he threw a 100.5 mph fastball for his first pitch in the big leagues. Oh, and for good measure, he opened that debut June 12 against St. Louis by throwing five no-hit innings before leaving with cramping in the Brewers' 6-0 win.

The 6-foot-7 rookie is 4-1 with a 2.81 ERA and has 33 strikeouts and only 12 hits allowed in 25⅔ innings. It's an impressive debut, but some players still believe the right-hander hasn't been in the game long enough to merit All-Star consideration over more established players.

Not everyone feels that way, though.

"If it brings excitement, attention to our game, then I'm all about it," Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who is the skipper of the National League All-Stars, said Monday night.

Misiorowski said he wasn't offended by the criticism, particularly from Philadelphia's Trea Turner.

"They're not upset with me," said Misiorowski, who added that he was as surprised as anyone to find himself in Atlanta for Tuesday night's game. "The last five weeks have been insane. I thought the All-Star break would be a chance to sit down and reflect. Now we're here."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.