Mets introduce Bo Bichette, say rotation add still priority

Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets' transformative offseason, a near three-month overhaul that has shaken the fanbase and increased the pressure on decision-makers seeking the franchise's first championship in four decades, continued with the introduction of Bo Bichette at Citi Field on Wednesday, a little over 12 hours after the club acquired center fielder Luis Robert Jr. from Chicago White Sox.

Minutes after Bichette's news conference ended, news of another transaction -- veteran reliever Luis Garcia agreeing to a one-year, $1.75 million deal with the team, sources told ESPN's Alden Gonzalez -- surfaced. And president of baseball operations David Stearns strongly hinted the Mets are not done.

Stearns reiterated Wednesday that he hopes to add a starting pitcher before the start of the season.

"That remains my preference," Stearns said. "It doesn't mean it's a certainty that we're going to do it, but, yes, that would be my preference."

Starting pitching was New York's downfall in 2025. The rotation, thanks to injuries and underperformance, finished 27th in innings pitched, placing a significant burden on the bullpen that led to that group's struggles and fueled the Mets' crash from the best record in the majors in mid-June to failing to qualify for the postseason on the regular season's final day.

Acquiring the frontline starter the Mets have lacked since Stearns took over before the 2024 season was a priority entering the offseason. And yet it hasn't happened. For now, the Mets' rotation projects to include Nolan McLean, a revelation upon making his major league debut in August, at the top, followed by David Peterson, Clay Holmes, Sean Manaea, and Kodai Senga. Jonah Tong, Brandon Sproat and Cooper Criswell would be next in line on the depth chart.

The Mets have had significant interest in two options who remain available: left-hander Framber Valdez and right-hander Freddy Peralta. Valdez, a free agent with a 3.37 ERA in 166 career starts, has sought a long-term contract but has yet to find a home. Peralta is available via trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, though at a steep price since he's owed just $8 million in 2026 coming off his second All-Star season before reaching free agency next winter.

Acquiring Peralta would require relinquishing top prospects. That cupboard remains full for the Mets after they avoided trading one for Robert by agreeing to absorb the center fielder's entire $20 million salary for 2026. They instead sent infielder Luisangel Acuna and minor league right-hander Truman Pauley to the White Sox.

Injuries and inconsistency have plagued the talented Robert, 28, over the last two years; he's combined to bat .223 with 28 home runs, a .660 OPS and 1.9 fWAR in that span. But Robert is also two years removed from a breakout All-Star season in which he slashed .264/.315/.542 with 38 home runs and 20 steals in 145 games.

It's a gamble the Mets, with billionaire owner Steve Cohen's backing, decided they could afford.

"I think step one is we've got to do everything we can to help Luis stay on the field," Stearns said. "This is an enormously talented player. All of the underlying skills and tools are there -- the same skills and tools that were there when he has his monster season a couple of years ago so that is really encouraging and that's what attracted us to him. And now we've got to put him in an environment where he's comfortable, where he's supported. Sometimes just a change of venue helps a little bit."

The Mets went down the path to add Robert and Bichette only after outfielder Kyle Tucker chose to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers over them last week. The next day, the Mets landed Bichette -- who had been near an agreement on a long-term contract with the Philadelphia Phillies -- with a three-year, $126 million contract with player opt-out clauses after the first and second seasons.

Newly signed Met Bo Bichette looks out at Citi Field, where he's set to play third base this season for the first time since travel ball in high school. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Bichette confirmed the plan is for him to play third base, a position he said he last played in travel ball in high school. He spent his first seven major league seasons as the Toronto Blue Jays' shortstop.

"I'm excited for the challenge," said Bichette, whose $42 million salary for 2026 is tied for the sixth highest in the majors. "It's just like anything else: It's going to take work to be good at something, and I'm willing to put in that work and we'll get after it."

With Bichette, one of the premier contact hitters in baseball, onboard for his age-28 season, the Mets will have an infield with shortstop Francisco Lindor and three former shortstops around him -- Bichette, Marcus Semien (second base) and Jorge Polanco (first). Polanco, who signed a two-year, $40 million deal in December, also never has played the position he's projected to play this season.

Stearns, who insisted a top priority this offseason was improving the Mets' defense, said having four former shortstops in the infield will give them a "pretty distinct advantage."

"I definitely think there's going to be learning curves," Stearns said. "I'm not trying to dismiss that at all. I think for both Jorge and Bo there's going to be a learning curve. I think the majority of that learning curve is going to be where to be on certain plays. Frankly, some things that may not be completely perceptible. We're probably going to make a mistake or two, but we're also going to have elite range round the infield. That's pretty exciting."

The additions are part of a stunning makeover prompted by the Mets failing to reach the playoffs on the final day of the regular season. It began with dismissing several members of the coaching staff and continued with the franchise's four longest-tenured players -- Brandon Nimmo, Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz, and Jeff McNeil -- going to new teams. And if the Mets have their way, the chaotic offseason will conclude with at least one more significant move.

"It's just different," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. "A lot different. Obviously, a lot of action. If you were to ask me this question as soon as we got eliminated, I didn't know which way we were going to go. It's just how everything unfolds. But I'm happy where we're at as an organization. I like the makeup of our team. So, yeah, I think it's hard to describe."