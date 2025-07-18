The Arizona Diamondbacks placed All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte on the restricted list prior to Friday's home game against the St. Louis Cardinals as he deals "with a personal issue," manager Torey Lovullo said.

According to police, a home belonging to Marte in Scottsdale, Ariz., was burglarized this week while he was in Atlanta for the MLB All-Star Game.

"He asked for some time away just to get grounded and get himself back to where he can come back here and play and be a force for us," Lovullo said. "It's kind of a day-to-day situation. I've had limited contact with him. ... We all know what he is dealing with. It's been unfortunate."

Numerous personal items and jewelry were stolen. No one was at the home when the burglary occurred.

"As I said yesterday, there are some savages out there that don't respect people's privacy," Lovullo said. "He retreats a little bit when he gets upset and I respect that space and I'm going to give him that space. He just needs a couple of personal days right now."

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Marte, playing in his third All-Star Game, had an RBI double in the National League's victory Tuesday night.

He is batting .290 with 19 homers and 40 RBIs in 68 games this season.

Arizona also promoted catcher Adrian Del Castillo and right-hander Trevor Richards from Triple-A Reno and signed infielder Sergio Alcantara as a free agent.

The Diamondbacks optioned infielder Tristin English to Reno and transferred catcher Gabriel Moreno (fractured right index finger) to the 60-day injured list.

The Associated Press and Field Level Media contributed to this report.