Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Mets reliever Max Kranick is expected to have season-ending surgery on his right elbow, the latest blow to New York's injury-depleted bullpen.

Kranick was placed on the 15-day injured list June 19 with an elbow strain. He had Tommy John surgery in June 2022 and is facing a second major operation on his pitching arm in 37 months.

"He's going to have a Tommy John," manager Carlos Mendoza said Friday before his team's 8-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. "I don't think we have a date yet, but he's going to have the surgery."

New York's bullpen did get a boost Friday when left-hander Brooks Raley was reinstated from the 60-day injured list after recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Raley had been sidelined since early in the 2024 season. He finished his minor league rehab assignment with eight scoreless outings across three levels.

"We saw it last year for the first couple of months - how special it is to have a guy like that that not only can get lefties out, (but) he's a guy that, the way he spins the baseball, you feel good about whether it's a righty or a lefty," Mendoza said.

To make room for Raley on the roster, lefty reliever Richard Lovelady was designated for assignment.

Kranick, who turns 28 on Monday, was claimed off waivers by the Mets from Pittsburgh in January 2024 and spent nearly all of last season in the minors.

He made his New York debut on March 29 -- his first time on a major league mound since 2022. The rookie right-hander was 3-2 with a 3.65 ERA in 24 appearances covering 37 innings this year, though he allowed three runs over his final 4 2/3 innings before getting hurt.

Mendoza also provided updates on injured designated hitters Jesse Winker and Starling Marte.

Winker (back) received an epidural Friday and will be shut down from baseball activities for another seven to 10 days. Marte (bruised right knee) will continue to do baseball activities for another three to five days.