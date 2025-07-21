Open Extended Reactions

Texas Rangers reliever Chris Martin is expected to miss four to six weeks because of a left calf strain, manager Bruce Bochy said Monday.

Martin, 39, was placed on the injured list after suffering the injury during Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers.

He has been a reliable late-inning option for the Rangers this season, posting a 2.36 ERA, 36 strikeouts and just 6 walks over 34⅓ innings this season. He also has two saves.

Martin, who also missed time in May because of right shoulder fatigue, is 17-24 in his career with 16 saves, a 3.28 ERA, 51 walks and 393 strikeouts in 381 innings over 409 regular-season relief appearances for seven major league teams since 2014.

In other moves, third baseman Josh Jung was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock after being demoted earlier this month following an 8-for-58 slump.

The 27-year-old Jung, an All-Star as a rookie in 2023, was sent down July 2 after hitting .237 with 8 homers and 35 RBIs in 75 games this season. He didn't fare any better at Round Rock, posting a .205 batting average in eight games there.

Right-hander Cole Winn was also recalled from Round Rock, while infielder Justin Foscue and outfielder Alejandro Osuna were sent to Triple-A.

Winn, 25, went 0-1 with a 1.59 ERA in 13 games (17 innings) out of the bullpen earlier this year, striking out 11 but walking eight.

Foscue, 26, appeared in four games for Texas this year, going 1-for-9 with a double and two RBIs.

Osuna, 22, made his MLB debut with the Rangers in May and batted .164 with 1 homer and 5 RBIs in 29 games.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.