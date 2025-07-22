With the bases loaded in the 10th, the Red Sox are called for catcher's interference, allowing the winning run to come home for the Phillies. (1:19)

PHILADELPHIA -- Automatic runner Brandon Marsh scored on a call of catcher's interference with the bases loaded in the 10th inning Monday night to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 3-2 walk-off win over the Boston Red Sox.

With no outs in the bottom of the 10th, Edmundo Sosa made a check swing on a pitch from Jordan Hicks (1-6) that was called a ball but Sosa's bat hit the glove of catcher Carlos Narvaez. The Phillies' asked for a review and the ball call was overturned, allowing Marsh to score the winning run without a Philadelphia hit in the inning.

It's the first walk-off win due to catcher's interference since Aug. 1, 1971, when the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler went six innings, giving up two earned runs and seven hits with 10 strikeouts. Relievers Tanner Banks, Orion Kerkering, Matt Strahm and Max Lazar (1-0) each threw scoreless innings. Lazar earned his first major league win.

The Phillies scored twice in the fourth inning. Bryce Harper doubled, Nick Castellanos had an RBI single and advanced to second on a passed ball and then scored on J.T. Realmuto's single.

Jarren Duran led off the game with his ninth home run of the season for Boston. Trevor Story tied the score at 2 with an RBI single in the sixth.

Boston's Walker Buehler worked seven innings, giving up six hits and two runs, one earned.

