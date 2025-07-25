Who has played for the most MLB teams?

Open Extended Reactions

Tony Gwynn had the nickname "Mr. Padre" for good reason -- he spent all 20 of his MLB seasons as a member of the San Diego Padres. While some players stick with the same team for their entire careers, others change the logos on their jerseys in any given year.

Rich Hill, who made his debut in 2005, is currently the longest-tenured player in MLB. He officially played a game in his 21st season for the Kansas City Royals, after he was called up in July 2025. Kansas City marks the 14th different team that Hill has represented in his career, tying the MLB record for most teams played for.

Who else joins Hill on the list? Here are the players who have played for the most teams in MLB history.

Players on the most teams Name Years Teams Rich Hill 2005-present 14 Edwin Jackson 2003-19 14 Roosevelt Davis 1924-45 13 Octavio Dotel 1999-2013 13 Willie Gisentaner 1921-36 12 Mack Eggleston 1920-34 12 Harry Jeffries 1920-44 12 Clarence Palm 1927-46 12 Mike Morgan 1978-2002 12 Matt Stairs 1992-2011 12 Ron Villone 1995-2009 12 George Britt 1920-44 11 Jabbo Andrews 1930-42 11 Candy Jim Taylor 1920-42 11 Gus Weyhing 1887-1901 11 Joe Gerhardt 1873-91 11 Deacon McGuire 1884-1912 11 Leroy Morney 1932-44 11 Paul Bako 1998-2009 11 Miguel Batista 1992-2012 11 Henry Blanco 1997-2013 11 Bruce Chen 1998-2015 11 Royce Clayton 1991-2007 11 Bartolo Colon 1997-2018 11 LaTroy Hawkins 1995-2015 11 Kenny Lofton 1991-2007 11 Terry Mulholland 1986-2006 11 Dennys Reyes 1997-2011 11 Fernando Rodney 2002-19 11 Julian Tavarez 1993-2009 11 Rick White 1994-2007 11 Todd Zeile 1989-2004 11

