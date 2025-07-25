Who has played for the most MLB teams?

Tony Gwynn had the nickname "Mr. Padre" for good reason -- he spent all 20 of his MLB seasons as a member of the San Diego Padres. While some players stick with the same team for their entire careers, others change the logos on their jerseys in any given year.
Rich Hill, who made his debut in 2005, is currently the longest-tenured player in MLB. He officially played a game in his 21st season for the Kansas City Royals, after he was called up in July 2025. Kansas City marks the 14th different team that Hill has represented in his career, tying the MLB record for most teams played for.
Who else joins Hill on the list? Here are the players who have played for the most teams in MLB history.
