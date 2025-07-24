Open Extended Reactions

The Tampa Bay Rays optioned Taj Bradley to Triple-A Durham following a poor start for the inconsistent right-hander Wednesday night.

Handed a 4-0 lead against the Chicago White Sox, Bradley gave up four runs in the second and didn't get through the inning as Chicago went on to an 11-9 victory in Tampa, Florida. He allowed four runs, four hits and three walks in the frame.

Bradley, once a top pitching prospect, didn't factor into the decision and his record on the season remained 6-6, while his ERA moved to 4.61. The 24-year-old has struggled with consistency; he entered Wednesday's start having allowed just one run in his previous two starts but had surrendered at least five runs in four of his six starts before that.

"Tough decision certainly, but felt like it's best for him to get down there right now," Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters after the game. "It's probably a better environment (in Triple A) for him to work, rather than compete every single pitch.

"But know that Taj Bradley is massive to our success, and we need to get him back to the form we know he's capable of."

Cash said Bradley handled the news "like a pro" and will work to regain command of his secondary pitches such as his changeup and slider at Durham.

"I just talked to him and said there's been a lot of good and there has been some not so good," Cash said. "Inconsistencies are tough to do at this level at any time of the season, but certainly with where we're at right now."

The Rays have scuffled over the past month and sit at 53-50, good for fourth place in the AL East.

Bradley has been mentioned as a potential trade target ahead of the July 31 deadline. The Rays have room to move at least one starting pitcher, and teams have identified the righty, who doesn't reach free agency until after the 2029 season, as the likeliest of those with team control to go.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.