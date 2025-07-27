Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Atlanta Braves placed right-hander Grant Holmes on the 15-day injured list on Sunday, meaning all five of the club's starters on Opening Day are on the injured list.

Holmes has elbow inflammation and was replaced on the active roster by Daysbel Hernández, recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Holmes pitched four innings Saturday in the Braves' 6-5 loss to the Texas Rangers in 10 innings.

Hernández had been optioned to Gwinnett on July 13.

The Braves' other Opening Day starters are all on the 60-day list. It began during the season's first week with right-hander Reynaldo López (placed on the list on March 29 with shoulder inflammation following one start, resulting in surgery), right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver (May 29, strained elbow, resulting in Tommy John surgery), left-hander Chris Sale (June 21, fractured rib cage diving to field a grounder in the ninth inning of a five-hit shutout of the New York Mets shortly after being selected to his ninth All-Star team) and right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach (July 2, fractured elbow).

The five have made 63 combined starts this season.