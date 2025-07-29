Open Extended Reactions

MILWAUKEE -- The Chicago Cubs designated reliever Chris Flexen for assignment Tuesday and recalled right-hander Gavin Hollowell from Triple-A Iowa to take his place on the roster.

Flexen, 31, had a great June but struggled this month, giving up runs in his past five appearances, including two in an 8-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell was asked if the move was a precursor to a trade for a reliever, with the MLB trade deadline Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

"We made a move to get a fresh pitcher in," Counsell said. "I don't know what's going to happen in three days."

The Cubs are looking for pitching help but should get some from within as ailing arms Jameson Taillon, Javier Assad and Porter Hodge are all recovering from injuries. Hodge (shoulder) will pitch in relief for Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday night and Assad (oblique) will start there Wednesday and Taillon (calf) on Saturday.

Barring setbacks, all three should be back in the big leagues next month.

Hollowell, 27, posted a 1-2 record with two saves, a 5.24 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 20 relief appearances at Iowa. He also has appeared in five big league games this season, giving up a run in 6⅓ innings.

Flexen had a 3.09 ERA in his first season with the Cubs but it ballooned to 7.47 in July.