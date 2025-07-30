Open Extended Reactions

If this was the final home game for Cedric Mullins in Baltimore, he gave the fans at Camden Yards one more spectacular highlight in center field.

Mullins made a leaping, backhanded catch well above the wall to rob Ali Sanchez of a home run in the sixth inning Wednesday, although the Orioles ended up losing anyway, 9-8 to the Toronto Blue Jays.

"Just timing. Understand where the wall is, understand kind of how you have to gauge it, and timing it up," Mullins said. "It's not like I really practice it. Just kind of a feel."

The trade deadline is Thursday, when the Orioles have the day off. Mullins was outstanding in the field during this homestand and went 9 for 20 at the plate, including a single and a double Wednesday.

However, in his last at-bat Wednesday, he struck out with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh, and the Orioles never did get the tying run home.

Mullins is in his eighth major league season, all with the Orioles. His 30-30 campaign in 2021 was a bright spot during a terrible season in Baltimore, and he remained a factor as the Orioles became a playoff team in 2023 and 2024.

Now Baltimore is in last place, so he's one of several players who wait to find out if they'll be dealt at the deadline.

Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins robs Ali Sanchez of a home run during the sixth inning of Wednesday's 9-8 loss to the Blue Jays at Camden Yards. Stephanie Scarbrough/AP

"I think everyone in this clubhouse is going to have a big sigh of relief when it's over, regardless of what comes down," Mullins said.

On Sánchez's drive, Mullins made a running leap, then used his left hand atop the wall to propel himself even higher before snagging the ball in his glove, landing and beginning his jog back to the dugout - all seemingly in one motion.

"I wish he would stop doing that," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. "That one was really impressive, and he made it look easy."