The San Diego Padres filled their need for a catcher roughly three hours before the trade deadline on Thursday, acquiring Freddy Fermin from the Kansas City Royals, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. In exchange, the Padres parted with a couple of fill-in starters in Ryan Bergert and Stephen Kolek.

The Padres had received a combined .597 OPS from their catching tandem of Martin Maldonado and Elias Diaz this season, ranked 27th in the majors.

Fermin -- slashing .255/.309/.339 this year and .270/.317/.386 in three years as Salvador Perez's backup -- provides only a modest offensive boost. But, at 30 years old and controllable through 2029, he gives the Padres a younger option behind the plate and, at least in some ways, a defensive upgrade. Fermin boasts one of the best pop times in the sport and grades out above average in pitch framing and blocking.

Bergert, 25, carried a 2.78 ERA in 11 games (seven starts) with the Padres in his debut season this year. Kolek, 28, has posted a 4.56 ERA in 56 games (14 starts) over the past two years.