        <
        >

          Sources: Padres fill need at catcher, acquire Freddy Fermin

          play
          Padres complete sweep of Mets with shutout win (1:03)

          San Diego shuts out New York in a 5-0 victory. (1:03)

          • Alden GonzalezJul 31, 2025, 07:27 PM
            Close
              ESPN baseball reporter. Covered the L.A. Rams for ESPN from 2016 to 2018 and the L.A. Angels for MLB.com from 2012 to 2016.
            Follow on X

          The San Diego Padres filled their need for a catcher roughly three hours before the trade deadline on Thursday, acquiring Freddy Fermin from the Kansas City Royals, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. In exchange, the Padres parted with a couple of fill-in starters in Ryan Bergert and Stephen Kolek.

          The Padres had received a combined .597 OPS from their catching tandem of Martin Maldonado and Elias Diaz this season, ranked 27th in the majors.

          Fermin -- slashing .255/.309/.339 this year and .270/.317/.386 in three years as Salvador Perez's backup -- provides only a modest offensive boost. But, at 30 years old and controllable through 2029, he gives the Padres a younger option behind the plate and, at least in some ways, a defensive upgrade. Fermin boasts one of the best pop times in the sport and grades out above average in pitch framing and blocking.

          Bergert, 25, carried a 2.78 ERA in 11 games (seven starts) with the Padres in his debut season this year. Kolek, 28, has posted a 4.56 ERA in 56 games (14 starts) over the past two years.