Open Extended Reactions

The New York Yankees upgraded their position player pool with two trades minutes before Thursday's deadline, sending infielder Oswald Peraza to the Los Angeles Angels and acquiring utility man Jose Caballero from the Tampa Bay Rays.

It was effectively a swap of infielders for New York that created an unusual scene at Yankee Stadium. Caballero was notified he was traded in the middle of Thursday's game between the Rays and Yankees and said his goodbyes to his now-former teammates and coaches, hugging some in the visiting dugout while the game went on.

The Yankees sent minor league outfielder Everson Pereira and a player to be named later for Caballero. They received minor league outfielder Wilberson De Pena and international bonus pool money for Peraza.

Caballero is a speedy and versatile defender who provides insurance at shortstop should Anthony Volpe's defensive struggles become too prominent to overcome for the Yankees' playoff push and into October, should they reach the postseason.

Caballero, 28, is batting .226 with an 0.640 OPS, 34 steals in 42 attempts and an 84 wRC+ while playing six positions for the Rays this season.

Once a top prospect, Peraza, 25, has not found success in his time at the major league level over the past four seasons. This year, he has been one of the worst hitters in the majors, batting .152 with an 0.452 OPS and 26 wRC+ in a career-high 71 games.