The New York Yankees released right-hander Marcus Stroman on Friday, abruptly terminating the veteran's underwhelming tenure with the club.

The Yankees signed Stroman to a two-year contract worth $37 million guaranteed before the start of last season and will eat the remainder of his $18 million salary. Stroman has an $18 million option for 2026 that would have vested with 140 innings pitched this season, but Stroman, with 39 innings under his belt on Aug. 1, won't reach that goalpost and will become a free agent this offseason.

In the end, Stroman (3-2), who has a 6.23 ERA in nine starts this season, was the odd man out of the Yankees' rotation with Luis Gil scheduled to come off the injured list to make his season debut Sunday against the Miami Marlins.

As it stands, New York's starting rotation will consist of Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, Gil, Will Warren and rookie Cam Schlittler, who impressed team decision-makers enough to push Stroman out of the picture.

With three relievers acquired at the trade deadline, a move to the bullpen was not a viable option especially after Stroman scoffed at the notion of being a reliever at the beginning of spring training when he wasn't projected to make the Yankees' Opening Day starting rotation. Injuries to Gerrit Cole and Gil, however, opened the door for Stroman to start games.

Stroman then spent more than two months on the injured list with a left knee injury, returning June 29 to make six starts. His final outing with the Yankees came Thursday when he surrendered four runs on six hits across five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.