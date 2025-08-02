Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Dodgers have activated Blake Snell to start Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Snell has not pitched in the majors since April 2 due to a left shoulder injury. He made four rehab starts in the minors, going 4⅔ innings last Saturday for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Snell, 32, has pitched in two games for the Dodgers this season after signing a five-year, $182 million free agent deal in the offseason.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner spent last season with the San Francisco Giants and three before that with the San Diego Padres.

On Saturday, Snell is facing another former team. He won the 2018 American League Cy Young Award with the Rays, receiving his only All-Star honor.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.