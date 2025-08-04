Open Extended Reactions

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley was on Monday placed on the 10-day injured list for the second time in two months with a strained lower abdominal muscle.

Riley suffered the injury while tagging out Cincinnati's Elly De La Cruz near home plate in the Braves' 4-2 win on Sunday in the rain-delayed MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Riley also landed on the IL on July 12 with a strained abdomen. He returned on July 25.

The Braves recalled infielders Nacho Alvarez Jr. and Jonathan Ornelas from Triple-A Gwinnett before opening a home series against Milwaukee on Monday night. The team optioned outfielder Jarred Kelenic to Gwinnett following Sunday's game.

Riley is hitting .260 with 16 homers and 54 RBIs.