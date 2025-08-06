Roman Anthony lifts one over the Astros outfield and wins it for the Red Sox in the 10th inning. (0:55)

Outfielder Roman Anthony and the Boston Red Sox are finalizing an eight-year, $130 million contract extension, sources told ESPN on Wednesday, locking up the former No. 1 prospect in baseball in the middle of his standout rookie season.

Anthony, 21, has been a revelation for the Red Sox since his June 9 debut, hitting .283/.400/.428 with two home runs and 19 RBIs in 46 games. With elite patience and power potential, Anthony has ascended to the top of the lineup and is widely viewed as a future MVP candidate.

The deal, which includes a club option for a ninth season and is pending physical, will start in 2026 and keeps Anthony under club control through 2034. With significant escalators, it can max out at $230 million, sources said.

A second-round pick out of Stoneman Douglas High in Florida in 2022, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Anthony projected as a high-average, high-on-base slugger who would grow into his power in a corner-outfield spot.

He joins left-hander Garrett Crochet, center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela, infielder Kristian Campbell and right-hander Brayan Bello as Red Sox players locked up through at least 2030.

In May, Anthony was ranked as the No. 1 prospect in baseball, according to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel. The second-round draft pick batted .288 with 10 homers and 29 RBIs in 58 games at Triple-A Worcester this season, including a 497-foot grand slam that went viral.