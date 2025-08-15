Check out images of some Mariners and Mets, including Cal Raleigh and Juan Soto, from their time in Little League and MLB. (0:48)

Before MLB, they dreamed big in Little League (0:48)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 Little League World Series is underway, with some of the best young players around the country competing in Williamsport -- all with the hopes of eventually making it to the major leagues one day.

And a few of them will make it ... as evidenced by all the Little League alumni in Major League Baseball today.

This year's MLB Little League Classic between the the Seattle Mariners and New York Mets will feature a number of MLB players who have played little league baseball in one way or another, either with local teams in their home countries or with Little League specifically. In fact, Seattle manager Dan Wilson played in the 1981 Little League Baseball World Series with Barrington (Illinois) Little League.

As the Mariners and Mets face off at historic Bowman Field in Williamsport on Aug. 17 -- which you can watch on ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball" broadcast at 7 p.m. ET -- let's take a look at "then" and "now" photos of notable players on each team that played little league.

More: Little League World Series: Results, schedules, more

Watch every game: LLBWS

Pete Alonso, 1B, New York Mets

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso played for Tampa Bay Little League in Tampa Bay, Florida.

J.P. Crawford, SS, Seattle Mariners

Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford played for Lakewood Little League in Lakewood, California.

Edwin Diaz, RP, New York Mets

Mets reliever Edwin Diaz played for Miguel Luzunaris Little League in Humacao, Puerto Rico.

George Kirby, SP, Seattle Mariners

Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby played for Rye Little League in Rye, New York.

Francisco Lindor, SS, New York Mets

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor played little league baseball in Caguas, Puerto Rico.

Jeff McNeil, 2B, New York Mets

Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil played for Goleta Valley South Little League in Santa Barbara, California.

Cal Raleigh, C, Seattle Mariners

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh played for Great Smokies Little League in Slyva, North Carolina.

Julio Rodriguez, CF, Seattle Mariners

Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez played little league baseball in Loma de Cabrera, Dominican Republic.

Kodai Senga, SP, New York Mets

Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga played little league baseball in Gamagōri, Japan.

Juan Soto, RF, New York Mets

Mets right fielder Juan Soto played for Banco Central Little League in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Bryan Woo, SP, Seattle Mariners

Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo played for Alameda Little League in Alameda, California.

All childhood photos courtesy of the New York Mets and Seattle Mariners.