The 2025 Little League World Series is here -- with some of the best young baseball and softball players in the country.

The Little League Baseball World Series (LLBWS) and the Little League Softball World Series (LLSWS) will showcase a field of 20 and 12 teams, respectively.

ESPN's coverage of Little League Baseball began Thursday with the United States regional tournaments, while Little League Softball regional tournament coverage began July 5.

While baseball regional tournaments are underway, the LLSWS tournament in Greenville, North Carolina, kicked off Sunday and finishes with the championship game Aug. 10. Meanwhile, the LLBWS tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, starts Aug. 13 and is capped with the United States and International finals on Aug. 23 and the LLBWS championship game on Aug. 24.

This year's MLB Little League Classic will feature the Seattle Mariners and New York Mets facing off at historic Bowman Field in Williamsport on Aug. 17, which you can watch on ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball" broadcast at 7 p.m. ET.

We have everything you need to know -- from a comprehensive schedule to how to watch all the games to results and highlights as we get underway.

Full coverage of the LLWS can be found here.

Watch every game: Baseball | Softball

Little League Softball World Series schedule

(All times in ET)

Aug. 3

LLSWS Game 1: Southeast 9, Northwest 2

LLSWS Game 2: North Carolina 4, Latin America 3

LLSWS Game 3: Canada 5, Europe-Africa 4

LLSWS Game 4: Mid-Atlantic 2, New England 1

Aug. 4

10 a.m. LLSWS Game 5: Central vs. North Carolina on ESPN+

1 p.m. LLSWS Game 6: Southwest vs. Southeast on ESPN+

4 p.m. LLSWS Game 7: West vs. Game 4 winner on ESPN+

7 p.m. LLSWS Game 8: Asia-Pacific vs. Game 3 winner on ESPN2

Aug. 5

10 a.m. LLSWS Game 9: Northwest vs. TBA on ESPN2

1 p.m. LLSWS Game 10: Latin America vs. TBA on ESPN+

4 p.m. LLSWS Game 11 on ESPN+

7 p.m. LLSWS Game 12 on ESPN2

Aug. 6:

10 a.m. LLSWS Game 13 on ESPN2

1 p.m. LLSWS Game 14 on ESPN2

Aug. 7

1 p.m. LLSWS Game 15 on ESPN

5 p.m. LLSWS Game 16 on ESPN

Aug. 8

4 p.m. LLSWS Game 17 on ESPN2

7 p.m. LLSWS Game 18 on ESPN2

Aug. 9

2 p.m. LLSWS Game 19: Orange Bracket Final on ESPN

5 p.m. LLSWS Game 20: Purple Bracket Final on ESPN2

Aug. 10

12 p.m. Consolation Game on ESPN

3 p.m. World Series Championship on ABC

Little League Baseball Regional Tournament schedule

(All times in ET)

July 31

Florida 2, Tennessee 1

West Virginia 10, North Carolina 9

South Carolina 5, Georgia 3

Texas West 10, New Mexico 0

Oklahoma 2, Arkansas 1

Louisiana 8, Mississippi 7

Aug. 1

Texas East 8, Texas West 1

Louisiana 8, Oklahoma 1

Mississippi 2, Arkansas 1

Alabama 10, Virginia 0

North Carolina 7, Tennessee 1

Virginia 8, Georgia 7

Florida 10, West Virginia 0

South Carolina 11, Alabama 1

North Dakota 10, Minnesota 4

Wisconsin 13, Nebraska 5

South Dakota 7, Iowa 0

Missouri 6, Kansas 0

Aug. 2

North Dakota 3, Wisconsin 2

South Dakota 2, Missouri 1

Ohio 7, Kentucky 0

Illinois 4, Indiana 3

Connecticut 2, New Jersey 1

New York 18, Rhode Island 0

Wyoming 11, Montana 4

Vermont 9, New Hampshire 8

Massachusetts 15, Maine 0

North Carolina 3, Alabama 2

Oklahoma 5, New Mexico 1

Texas West 1, Mississippi 0

Northern California 5, Arizona 1

Hawaii 1, Southern California 0

Aug. 3

Florida 14, South Carolina 0

Virginia 2, West Virginia 1

Oklahoma 12, Texas West 9

Louisiana 7, Texas East 5

Nebraska 10, Minnesota 5

Iowa 16, Kansas 4

Ohio 8, Michigan 0

Nevada 17, Colorado 0

Utah 10, Wyoming 6

New Hampshire 11, Maine 3

Pennsylvania 7, Maryland 2

Delaware 8, Washington D.C. 7

New Jersey 15, Rhode Island 0

Kentucky 4, Indiana 3

Aug. 4

9 a.m. New England Game 4: Vermont vs. Massachusetts on ESPN

10 a.m. Midwest Game 9: Missouri vs. Nebraska on ESPN+

11 a.m. Southeast Game 11: North Carolina vs. Virginia on ESPN

12 p.m. West Game 3: Arizona vs. Southern California on ESPN+

1 p.m. Metro Game 4: Connecticut vs. New York on ESPN

1 p.m. Great Lakes Game 5: Michigan vs. TBA on ESPN+

2 p.m. Southeast Game 13: TBA vs. South Carolina on ESPN+

2 p.m. Southwest Game 11: Oklahoma vs. Texas East on ESPN

3 p.m. Mountain Game 4: Montana vs. Colorado on ESPN+

4 p.m. Midwest Game 10: Iowa vs. Wisconsin

5 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Game 3: Maryland vs. Washington D.C. on ESPN

7 p.m. Great Lakes Game 6: Illinois vs. Ohio on ESPN

9 p.m. West Game 4: Northern California vs. Hawaii on ESPN

Aug. 5

10 a.m. Midwest Game 11 on ESPN+

11 a.m. Mid-Atlantic Game 4: Pennsylvania vs. Delaware on ESPN

1 p.m. Mountain Game 5: Wyoming vs. TBA on ESPN+

1 p.m. Great Lakes Game 7 on ESPN

3 p.m. Southeast championship: Florida vs. TBA on ESPN

9 p.m. Mountain Game 6: Nevada vs. Utah on ESPN2

9 p.m. Southwest championship: Louisiana vs. TBA on ESPN

Aug. 6

11 a.m. Midwest Game 12: North Dakota vs. South Dakota on ESPN

1 p.m. New England Game 5: New Hampshire vs. TBA on ESPN

5 p.m. Metro Game 5 on ESPN

7 p.m. Great Lakes championship on ESPN

9 p.m. West Game 5 on ESPN

Aug. 7

1 p.m. Midwest Game 13 on ESPN2

3 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Game 5 on ESPN

5 p.m. Mountain Game 7 on ESPN2

7 p.m. New England championship on ESPN

9 p.m. West championship on ESPN

Aug. 8

1 p.m. Midwest championship on ESPN

3 p.m. Mid-Atlantic championship on ESPN

5 p.m. Mountain championship on ESPN

7 p.m. Metro championship on ESPN

Little League Baseball World Series schedule

(All times in ET)

Aug. 13

1 p.m. LLBWS Game 1: Puerto Rico vs. Latin America on ESPN

3 p.m. LLBWS Game 2: Mountain vs. Great Lakes on ESPN

5 p.m. LLBWS Game 3: Panama vs. Australia on ESPN

7 p.m. LLBWS Game 4: Southwest vs. Metro on ESPN

Aug. 14

1 p.m. LLBWS Game 5: Japan vs. Europe-Africa on ESPN

3 p.m. LLBWS Game 6: Southeast vs. New England on ESPN

5 p.m. LLBWS Game 7: Mexico vs. Asia-Pacific on ESPN

7 p.m. LLBWS Game 8: Midwest vs. Mid-Atlantic on ESPN

Aug. 15

1 p.m. LLBWS Game 9: Canada vs. TBA on ESPN

3 p.m. LLBWS Game 10: Northwest vs. TBA on ESPN

5 p.m. LLBWS Game 11: Caribbean vs. TBA on ESPN

7 p.m. LLBWS Game 12: West vs. TBA on ESPN

Aug. 16

1 p.m. LLBWS Game 13 on ESPN

3 p.m. LLBWS Game 14 on ESPN

5 p.m. LLBWS Game 15 on ESPN

7 p.m. LLBWS Game 16 on ESPN

Aug. 17

9 a.m. LLBWS Game 17 on ESPN

11 a.m. LLBWS Game 18 on ESPN

1 p.m. LLBWS Game 19 on ESPN

2 p.m. LLBWS Game 20 on ESPN

7 p.m. MLB Little League Classic: Mariners vs. Mets on ESPN

Aug. 18

1 p.m. LLBWS Game 21 on ESPN

3 p.m. LLBWS Game 22 on ESPN

5 p.m. LLBWS Game 23 on ESPN

7 p.m. LLBWS Game 24 on ESPN

Aug. 19

1 p.m. LLBWS Game 25 on ESPN

3 p.m. LLBWS Game 26 on ESPN

5 p.m. LLBWS Game 27 on ESPN

7 p.m. LLBWS Game 28 on ESPN

Aug. 20

1 p.m. LLBWS Game 29 on ESPN

3 p.m. LLBWS Game 30 on ESPN

5 p.m. LLBWS Game 31 on ESPN

7 p.m. LLBWS Game 32 on ESPN

Aug. 21

3 p.m. LLBWS Game 33 on ESPN

5 p.m. T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby

7 p.m. LLBWS Game 34 on ESPN

Aug. 22

7 p.m. T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby airing on ESPN

Aug. 23

12:30 p.m. International Championship on ABC

3:30 p.m. U.S. Championship on ABC

Aug. 24

10 a.m. Consolation Game on ESPN2

3 p.m. World Series Championship on ABC