KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chicago White Sox activated Chase Meidroth from the 10-day injured list and designated fellow infielder Jacob Amaya for assignment before they opened a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

The 24-year-old Meidroth had been out since Aug. 7 with a bruised right thumb, which he sustained when he was hit by a pitch from the Phillies' Taijuan Walker. The injury slowed down what has been a solid rookie season for Meidroth, who is hitting .252 with three homers, 15 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 84 games.

Meidroth was in the starting lineup, batting eighth and playing second base against Kansas City.

The 26-year-old Amaya appeared in 37 games with the White Sox. He was hitting .106 with eight RBI.