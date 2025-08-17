Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- The Guardians recalled left-hander Tim Herrin and optioned lefty Joey Cantillo to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Herrin was 4-2 with a 4.06 ERA in 39 games this season with the Guardians. He had been optioned to Columbus two weeks ago.

The 25-year-old Cantillo is 3-3 with a 3.93 ERA in 29 games. Cantillo has started eight games, including five times over the past month.

Cleveland (63-59) is among the teams in contention for one of the American League wild-card spots entering Sunday's series finale against the Atlanta Braves.